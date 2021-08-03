SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ParentSquare Inc., provider of the premier unified school-to-home engagement platform for K-12, today announced it has received a significant investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in technology and tech-enabled services companies. The investment will further accelerate ParentSquare's growth plans, including introduction of new products and services and expansion into additional geographic markets.
ParentSquare is the only fully unified product that engages every family with school communications and communications-based services—all the way from the district office to the classroom teacher, and all in one place. Schools know who's not being reached, and have the reports and tools to improve contactability and communications equity while maintaining privacy and security. Before ParentSquare, families and school staff had to navigate multiple platforms and apps in order to communicate within their school and district, whether it was for district announcements, attendance, forms, surveys, sign-ups or daily classroom communications.
ParentSquare is currently used by millions of parents, students and staff across thousands of schools and districts in 44 states. Its namesake product has been honored in several awards competitions, including as a finalist in the 2021 Software and Information Industry CODiE Awards, and as winner of the 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for "Best Collaborative Community Solution for Educators."
Earlier, ParentSquare had raised a total of more than $12 million over six funding rounds since the company's founding by wife and husband team Anupama Vaid and Sohit Wadhwa in Santa Barbara, California in 2011, including a seed round of $7 million announced in late 2020. Since then, the company has expanded its staff and added several executives to drive growth, including Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Chad A. Stevens, Chief Marketing Officer Frank Catalano, VP Inside Sales Amanda Dempsey and VP Customer Success Nicole Garcia from respected organizations ranging from Amazon Web Services to McGraw-Hill Education.
"We're excited to be partnering with Sohit, Anupama, and the ParentSquare team," said Lance Fenton, Partner at Serent Capital. "Since our founding in 2008, education has been a core focus for Serent, and ParentSquare's passion for building better school-home connections to improve student outcomes and school success is an excellent fit."
"Serent has a solid reputation in education and technology," said ParentSquare CEO Sohit Wadhwa. "Serent's investment is a reflection of the trust schools and districts have placed in us, and how we've grown to meet their communications needs."
Added Anupama Vaid, ParentSquare's president, "We started ParentSquare to help streamline communication at our children's school through better use of technology. We are happy to be part of the Serent family, helping even more schools, educators and parents."
ParentSquare represents Serent's 10th platform investment in the education market. Serent's prior investments include Education Advanced, ArbiterSports, KEV Group, and USATestprep.
About ParentSquare™
ParentSquare is relied upon by millions of educators and families in over 44 states for unified, effective school communications. ParentSquare provides parent engagement tools that work from the district office to the individual classroom, supported by powerful metrics and reporting. ParentSquare's technology platform features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication. ParentSquare (http://www.parentsquare.com), founded in 2011, is based in Santa Barbara, CA.
About Serent Capital
Serent Capital invests in growing businesses with compelling solutions that exceed customer needs. As businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges they face change with them. The principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience navigating growth through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful businesses. Serent leverages their expertise and capital to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit http://www.serentcapital.com.
