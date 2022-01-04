DALLAS, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates will host leaders from multiple connected home industries tomorrow in Las Vegas for the 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies. Session topics will focus on adoption of connected home solutions, including smart home, broadband, home networking, safety and security, connected health, independent living, and emerging home services. CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES 2022 will take place the Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404, and is sponsored by Cox Communities, Alarm.com, Cooktop Safety, EarlySense, Essence, GE Lighting, Homebase, Johnson Controls, Masonite, Notion, and Zen Ecosystems.
"The value of connected home technologies has increased significantly for consumers, as these solutions have become integral to work, education, healthcare, energy management, and entertainment," said Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. "This value will persist in our daily lives throughout 2022, so this year will feature many new opportunities for investment and to increase consumer confidence. We are pleased to showcase industry leaders this week at CES and present their vision of the future."
Yaniv Amir, President, Essence USA
Jennifer Doctor, Senior Director, Product Management, JCI
Jason Elliott, Head, Portfolio and Partnership Marketing, Nokia
Stephen Eyre, VP, Partner Community, Calix
Samantha Fein, VP, Business Development and Marketing, Samsung SmartThings
Jonathan Freeland, VP & GM, Cox Homelife
Scott Harkins, VP, Sales and Marketing, Resideo
Michael Ham, President, RePure
Kabir Maiga, Co-Founder, PassiveBolt
Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume
Cristina Martinho, VP, Performance Marketing, Minim, Inc.
Blake Miller, CEO, Homebase.ai
Sean T Miller, CEO, Griot
Dave Mayne, Senior VP Product and Marketing, Alula
Felicite Moorman, CEO, STRATIS IOT
Ann Marie Olivo, Marketing Director, North America, Tuya Smart
Wannie Park, CEO, Zen Ecosystems
Rick Plummer, Director, Home Services, CenterPoint Energy
Bethany Schoengarth, Marketing Director, Healium XR
Paul Williams, VP of Experiences & Professionally Installed Lighting, GE Lighting, a Savant Company
Oz Yildirim, EVP & General Manager of North America, Airties
Rafi Zauer, Head of Marketing, Essence
Connectivity: Role of the Home Network and Wi-Fi
State of the Smart Home
MDUs and PropTech: Deploying Smart Home Tech
Home Security Redefined
Home Services: Driving Incremental Revenues
Health at Home: Meeting Needs of Consumers
Smart Home: Integration and New Partnerships
CONNECTIONS™ Summit concludes with a networking reception, sponsored by Cox Communities, on January 5 at 5:30 p.m. Request a pass to the reception.
To speak with an analyst or to request research, contact Rosey Ulpino at rosey@parksassociates.com, 972.996.0233.
About CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES
CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2022, the executive event features one day of virtual panel discussions on the smart home, Internet of Things (IoT), connected health, and connected entertainment, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.
The 16th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit will take place January 5 during CES, which runs January 5–8 in Las Vegas. Follow the event on Twitter at @CONN_Summit. http://www.connectionssummit.com
