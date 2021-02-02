FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parkson Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Axel Johnson Inc., is pleased to announce they have acquired the assets of Schreiber LLC of Trussville, AL. This acquisition of a well-respected water brand augments Parkson's product portfolio with the addition of complementary pump, headworks, biological and filtration technologies. In addition, Schreiber's Aftermarket Care Department will expand Parkson's parts and services offering by providing a second dedicated facility in the Southeastern U.S.
Operating in the United States since 1980, Schreiber has installed nearly 700 plants comprising thousands of pieces of treatment equipment. Schreiber offers individual wastewater components, complete systems, and a wide range of energy-efficient and innovative water and wastewater treatment solutions from influent to final discharge. Schreiber pioneered the single-reactor basin approach for advanced biological wastewater treatment, designed flex control systems, and designed the continuously sequencing reactor (CSR). In 1995, they introduced a new compressible media filter system known as the Fuzzy Filter®. Most recently, their patented monitoring and control systems was introduced, providing facilities with state-of-the-art controls.
Parkson CEO Michael Hill stated, "The addition of a strong brand of established technologies will foster future growth while giving Parkson the opportunity to serve existing Schreiber customers through our robust Aftermarket Parts and Services Group. We look forward to welcoming our new team members to the Parkson family and are confident that together we will unlock tremendous potential." Thacher Worthen, Schreiber's CEO, shared, "We are very pleased to have come together with such a strong player in the industry that will build on the Schreiber legacy while providing a seamless transition to our rep network and customer base."
For further information on this announcement or questions regarding Schreiber or Parkson, please visit http://www.schreiberwater.com or http://www.parkson.com. Alternatively, you may also contact Katie Tabet at 954-917-1848.
About Parkson Corporation:
Parkson Corporation, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL; Golden, CO; Chicago, IL; and Kansas City, KS, is a supplier of equipment and solutions for potable water, process water, and industrial and municipal wastewater applications. Parkson designs, engineers, assembles, and manufactures the products it sells into the municipal wastewater and industrial wastewater segments. Its factories and warehouses are located throughout the U.S. The company was founded in 1960 and has been owned by Axel Johnson Inc. since 1967.
