FLOYD, Va. and INDEPENDENCE, Va., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parkway Acquisition Corp. ("Parkway" or the "Company") (OTC QX: PKKW) – the holding company for Skyline National Bank ("Skyline" or the "Bank") – announced second quarter 2021 earnings. 

Parkway recorded net income of $2.3 million, or $0.38 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.18 per share, for the same period in 2020.  For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $4.1 million, or $0.69 per share, compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.46 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. 

President and CEO Blake Edwards stated, "Our second quarter and first half earnings increased despite the continued pressure on net interest margin from historically low interest rates and increasingly competitive loan pricing.  Solid organic loan growth along with decreases in interest expense on deposits led to higher net interest income while we continued to manage operating expenses with only modest increases from recent branching activities.  Our new branches in North Carolina have exceeded expectations despite the fact they were opened during a global pandemic and we are extremely pleased with the way the Skyline brand has been received in these communities.  In addition to our strong organic loan growth, we were also able to close approximately 1,670 SBA-PPP loans funding $46.6 million during the first half of 2021, and our team remains committed to our customers in helping them to obtain forgiveness through the program." 

Highlights

  • Net income was $2.3 million, or $0.38 per share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.18 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.69% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.70% in the first quarter of 2021, and 3.95% in the second quarter of 2020. 
  • Total assets increased $152.7 million, or 19.23%, to $946.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $794.2 million a year earlier.
  • Net loans increased $46.1 million, or 7.14%, to $692.0 million at June 30, 2021, from $645.9 million a year earlier.
  • Total deposits increased $155.1 million, or 22.44%, to $846.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $691.2 million a year earlier.
  • Return on average assets increased to 0.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from 0.58% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • Return on average equity increased to 10.74% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from 5.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • The Company repurchased 35,000 shares through the share repurchase program during the second quarter of 2021. 

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response

  • The Bank has shifted its branch lobby operations over the past year in accordance with government mandates and by taking case count data into consideration.  In the first quarter of 2021, the Bank reopened its lobby doors in addition to continuing to serve its customers through drive-thru and online banking services. 
  • The Bank began receiving requests for loan deferments on March 23, 2020 and as of June 30, 2021, four loans with total outstanding balances of $2.8 million remained in deferment status. 
  • The Bank participated in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA-PPP") and gross SBA-PPP loans totaling $65.6 million with net deferred fees of $4.2 million remain on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021.  Contractual interest earned on SBA-PPP loans totaled $183 thousand in the second quarter of 2021, while net fees recognized totaled $727 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.  

Second Quarter, First Half 2021 Income Statement Review

Net interest income after provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2021 was $7.7 million compared to $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting a provision for loan losses of $195 thousand in the 2021 period and a $414 thousand provision in the second quarter of 2020.  Total interest income was $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.7 million for the same period last year.  Interest income on loans increased  in the quarterly comparison primarily due to organic loan growth and SBA-PPP related interest and fees. Interest income on securities increased by $211 thousand in the quarterly comparison, as a result of the $69.9 million increase in the securities portfolio from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

The Company successfully reduced interest expense on deposits by $215 thousand, or 26.00%, in the quarterly comparison, reflecting continued rate reductions in deposit offerings.  Lower-cost core deposits (demand deposits, savings, and money market accounts) grew by $31.2 million or 5.08% during the second quarter of 2021.  The growth in core deposits can be attributed to SBA-PPP funding and government stimulus programs, in addition to organic growth in our current markets. 

For the first half of 2021, net interest income after provision for loan losses was $14.9 million compared to $13.0 million for the first half of 2020.  Interest income increased by $1.2 million, primarily due to an increase in loan interest income of $974 thousand, and a $290 thousand increase from the securities portfolio during the first half of 2021, compared to the first half of 2020.  Interest expense on deposits decreased by $359 thousand for the six-months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period last year.  As previously discussed, this is a reflection of the reduced rates for interest bearing demand deposits, time deposits, and savings products.

Total noninterest income was $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.  The increase was primarily a result of an increase in service charges and fees of $205 thousand and a one-time lease termination fee recorded in other income for the second quarter of 2021 totaling $200 thousand.  For the first six months of 2021, noninterest income increased by $400 thousand compared to the same period last year.  The increase was mainly due to an increase in mortgage origination income of $205 thousand and an increase in service charges and fees of $193 thousand.  During the first half of 2020, there were realized gains on securities of $212 thousand.  During the first six months of 2021, while there were no realized gains recognized, the Company had a one-time lease termination fee of $200 thousand.   

Total noninterest expenses increased by $198 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to employee and branch costs associated with branch expansion in North Carolina that occurred in 2020.  Salary and benefit costs increased by $20 thousand, while occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $100 thousand.  Professional fees increased by $56 thousand in the quarter-to-quarter comparison.   For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, total noninterest expenses increased by $554 thousand compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to employee and branch costs associated with branch expansion. Salary and benefit cost increased by $106 thousand, occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $231 thousand, and data processing expenses increased by $83 thousand from the first six months of 2020 to 2021.

Income tax expense increased by $334 thousand in the quarter-to-quarter comparison, and $376 thousand in the six-month period comparisons.  The increase was primarily due to an increase in net income before taxes of $1.5 million in the quarterly comparison, and a $1.8 million increase in the six-month comparison.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased in the second quarter of 2021 by $40.1 million, or 4.42%, to $946.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $906.8 million at March 31, 2021, and increased by $91.5 million, or 10.70%, from $855.4 million at December 31, 2020.  The increase in total assets during the quarter can be primarily attributed to the $39.1 million increase in deposits.       

Total loans decreased during the second quarter by $306 thousand, or 0.04%, to $697.4 million at June 30, 2021 from $697.7 million at March 31, 2021, and increased by $33.3 million, or 5.01%, compared to $664.1 million at December 31, 2020.  SBA-PPP loans decreased by $10.2 million during the second quarter 2021; however, this decrease was offset by higher yielding organic loan growth of $10.7 million during the quarter.  Gross loans for the second quarter of 2021 included $65.6 million in PPP loans, and net deferred fees of $4.2 million

Asset quality has remained strong, with a ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.29% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.73% at June 30, 2020.  The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021 was approximately 0.77% of total loans, compared to 0.72% at June 30, 2020. The allowance ratio excluding $61.5 million of PPP loans would have been 0.84% at June 30, 2021.  Management's estimate of probable credit losses inherent in the acquired Cardinal Bankshares Corporation and Great State Bank loan portfolios was reflected as a purchase discount which will continue to be accreted into income over the remaining life of the acquired loans.  As of June 30, 2021, the remaining unaccreted discount on the acquired loan portfolios totaled $1.4 million.

Investment securities increased by $13.3 million during the second quarter to $102.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $89.6 million at March 31, 2021, and increased by $69.4 million from $33.5 million at December 31, 2020.   The increase in the second quarter of 2021 was the result of $14.4 million in purchases and unrealized gains of $588 thousand, primarily offset by paydowns of $1.4 million and maturities of $150 thousand.          

Total deposits increased in the second quarter of 2021 by $39.1 million, or 4.84%, to $846.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $807.3 million at March 31, 2021, and increased $90.8 million, or 12.02%, compared to $755.5 million at December 31, 2020.  Total deposits increased by $155.1 million, or 22.44%, from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021.  The increases in deposit balances came as a result of the Bank's participation in the SBA-PPP program, government stimulus programs, branch expansion into new markets, and growth in our existing locations.  Total increases for the second quarter of 2021 included a $12.9 million increase in noninterest bearing deposits, while interest bearing deposits increased by $26.2 million over the same time period.  The increase in interest bearing deposits was due to an $11.4 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, a $3.7 million increase in money markets, a $3.2 million increase in saving accounts, and a $7.8 million increase in time deposits. 

Stockholders' equity increased by $2.4 million, or 2.78%, to $87.1 million at June 30, 2021 from $84.7 million three months earlier, and increased $1.9 million, or 2.28%, from $85.1 million at December 31, 2020. The increase during the quarter was due to earnings of $2.3 million and a $464 thousand net change in unrealized gains during the quarter, offset by stock repurchases of $427 thousand.  Book value increased from $14.08 per share at December 31, 2020, and $14.00 per share at March 31, 2021, to $14.47 per share at June 30, 2021.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 as amended. These include statements as to expectations regarding future financial performance and any other statements regarding future results or expectations. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," or "project" or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the combined company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to:  changes in interest rates, general economic conditions; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; the effect of changes in banking, tax and other laws and regulations and interpretations or guidance thereunder;  monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality and composition of the loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the combined company's market area; the implementation of new technologies; the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; and other factors identified in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.  These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.  We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Parkway Acquisition Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021; March 31, 2021; December 31, 2020; June 30, 2020





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



June 30,

(dollars in thousands except share amounts)

2021



2021



2020



2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Audited)



(Unaudited)

Assets















    Cash and due from banks

$            11,049



$            10,728



$            10,009



$            11,968

    Interest-bearing deposits with banks

70,520



44,760



84,863



36,835

    Federal funds sold

745



751



817



236

    Investment securities available for sale

102,895



89,557



33,507



33,006

    Restricted equity securities

2,209



2,209



2,416



2,416

    Loans

697,379



697,685



664,095



650,599

    Allowance for loan losses

(5,342)



(5,051)



(4,900)



(4,654)

        Net loans

692,037



692,634



659,195



645,945

    Cash value of life insurance

18,520



18,412



18,304



18,071

    Properties and equipment, net

28,150



26,691



26,591



26,074

    Accrued interest receivable

2,601



2,412



2,355



2,576

    Core deposit intangible

2,032



2,195



2,359



2,685

    Goodwill

3,257



3,257



3,257



3,257

    Deferred tax assets, net

1,783



1,828



1,019



1,588

    Other assets

11,143



11,391



10,695



9,531

            Total assets

$          946,941



$          906,825



$          855,387



$          794,188

















Liabilities















    Deposits















        Noninterest-bearing

$          274,663



$          261,734



$          231,852



$          219,845

        Interest-bearing

571,685



545,526



523,676



471,393

            Total deposits

846,348



807,260



755,528



691,238

















    Borrowings

10,000



10,000



10,000



15,375

    Accrued interest payable

88



148



124



126

    Other liabilities

3,455



4,720



4,629



4,346

            Total liabilities

859,891



822,128



770,281



711,085

















Stockholders' Equity















    Common stock and surplus

39,218



39,631



39,740



39,885

    Retained earnings

49,251



46,949



45,887



43,579

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,419)



(1,883)



(521)



(361)

            Total stockholders' equity

87,050



84,697



85,106



83,103

            Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$          946,941



$         906,825



$          855,387



$          794,188

            Book value per share

$               14.47



$               14.00



$               14.08



$               13.71

            Tangible book value per share

$               13.59



$               13.10



$               13.15



$               12.73

































Asset Quality Indicators















    Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.21%



0.32%



0.56%



0.60%

    Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.29%



0.41%



0.72%



0.73%

    Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.77%



0.72%



0.74%



0.72%

    Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

268.17%



175.26%



102.02%



97.65%

 

Parkway Acquisition Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



      June 30,   



    March 31, 



      June 30,   



      June 30,   



      June 30,   

(dollars in thousands except share amounts)

2021



2021



2020



2021



2020



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Interest income



















    Loans and fees on loans

$          8,080



$          7,753



$          7,440



$        15,833



$        14,859

    Interest-bearing deposits in banks

29



37



26



66



153

    Federal funds sold

-



-



-



-



3

    Interest on securities

366



250



155



616



326

    Dividends

46



12



50



58



68



8,521



8,052



7,671



16,573



15,409

Interest expense



















    Deposits

612



689



827



1,301



1,660

    Interest on borrowings

21



20



24



41



45



633



709



851



1,342



1,705

            Net interest income

7,888



7,343



6,820



15,231



13,704





















Provision for loan losses

195



162



414



357



736

            Net interest income after



















                provision for loan losses

7,693



7,181



6,406



14,874



12,968





















Noninterest income



















    Service charges on deposit accounts

331



296



269



627



690

    Other service charges and fees

660



606



517



1,266



1,010

    Net realized gains (losses) on securities

-



-



-



-



212

    Mortgage origination fees

277



309



252



586



381

    Increase in cash value of life insurance

108



108



108



216



216

    Other income

242



92



22



334



120



1,618



1,411



1,168



3,029



2,629

Noninterest expenses



















    Salaries and employee benefits

3,612



3,555



3,592



7,167



7,061

    Occupancy and equipment

875



914



775



1,789



1,558

    Data processing expense

470



496



467



966



883

    FDIC Assessments

76



77



60



153



75

    Advertising

191



110



184



301



290

    Bank franchise tax

127



126



122



253



232

    Director fees

87



60



61



147



131

    Professional fees

161



187



105



348



247

    Telephone expense

93



105



99



198



183

    Core deposit intangible amortization

163



164



192



327



385

    Other expense

562



491



562



1,053



1,103



6,417



6,285



6,219



12,702



12,148

            Net income before income taxes

2,894



2,307



1,355



5,201



3,449





















Income tax expense

592



460



258



1,052



676

            Net income

$          2,302



$          1,847



$          1,097



$          4,149



$          2,773





















Net income per share

$             0.38



$             0.31



$             0.18



$             0.69



$             0.46

Weighted average shares outstanding

6,039,011



6,043,269



6,066,704



6,041,129



6,094,160

Dividends declared per share

$             0.00



$             0.13



$             0.00



$             0.13



$             0.13

 

