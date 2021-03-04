Parsons Quest Mark Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), a global leader in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure technology and solutions, announced today that it will be hosting a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Parsons executives will present on the company's vision, strategy, key business initiatives, and financial targets.

To register and attend for Parsons' Investor Day, please visit: https://investorday.parsons.com/

Speakers will include Chuck Harrington, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer (COO), George Ball, chief financial officer (CFO), and executive vice presidents (EVP) from each of Parsons' business markets: connected communities; cyber and intelligence; engineered systems; missile defense and C5ISR; mobility solutions; and space and geospatial solutions.

  • 9:00 a.m.9:05 a.m. ET – Welcome (Dave Spille – vice president, investor relations)
  • 9:05 a.m.9:20 a.m. ET – Strategic Vision (Chuck Harrington – chairman and CEO)
  • 9:20 a.m.9:35 a.m. ET – Growth and Operations (Carey Smith – president and COO)
  • 9:35 a.m.10:00 a.m. ET – Market Leader Panel and Q&A
    • Chris Alexander – EVP, engineered systems
    • Rich Aves – EVP, space and geospatial
    • Hector Cuevas – EVP, missile defense & C5ISR
    • Paul Decker – EVP, cyber and intelligence
  • 10:15 a.m.10:35 a.m. ET – Market Leader Panel and Q&A
    • Mark Fialkowski – EVP, mobility solutions
    • Tom Topolski – EVP, connected communities
  • 10:35 a.m.10:50 a.m. ET – Financial Overview (George Ball – chief financial officer)
  • 10:50 a.m.11:30 a.m. ET – Executive Q&A (Harrington, Smith, Ball)

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bryce McDevitt

+ 1 703.851.4425

bryce.mcdevitt@parsons.com 

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

dave.spille@parsons.com 

 

 

