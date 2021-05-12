Partner Communications logo

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces, further to the Company's report dated April 5, 2021, that in accordance with the recommendation of the Company's Nominating Committee, the Company's Board of Directors has approved today the appointment of Mr. Avi Zvi as the new CEO of the Company, effective June 1, 2021.

Ms. Osnat Ronen, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, congratulated Mr. Zvi on his appointment as the Company's CEO and noted: "Avi is an exceptionally talented manager and we are delighted that he will be leading Partner in its next phase of growth. Mr. Zvi has extensive managerial experience, particularly in the communications sector, and he is the appropriate person to lead the Partner Group towards continued growth and operational excellence. I thank Mr. Isaac Benbenisti for transforming the Company, with great skill, from a mobile company to a leading communications group in all of its fields of operation, and I wish him much continued success in his future endeavors."  

Mr. Avi Zvi noted: "I am thrilled to be joining the Partner family. The communications market is in the process of a revolution in infrastructure and growth opportunities, and is undergoing continuous changes in the manner in which we consume content. I am very much up for the challenge".

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

 

Mr. Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

Email: investors@partner.co.il





 

