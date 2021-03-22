PHILADELPHIA, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geoffrey Passehl, CLU®, ChFC®, CASL®, RICP®, founder of Passehl Financial Services, has earned the Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®) designation from The American College of Financial Services. The practice's newest member, Joseph DeFazio, ChFC® has earned the Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®) and Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®) designations from The Amercian College. DeFazio joined the Passehl team in January of 2020 as Director of Investments and has greatly supported the firm's growth despite the challenges of the pandemic. As a team, Passehl Financial now holds nine professional designations, and the firm continues to seek advanced education and training as it grows.
The Wealth Management Certified Professional® brings a heightened level of expertise to investment and portfolio management. Financial professionals with this credential complete a rigorous course designed to amplify knowledge of goal-based wealth management with a focus on tax-efficient portfolios and client behavior research. This program develops expertise in goal identification, risk management and investment management plans; providing a unique education tailored to the needs of investors.
The Chartered Life Underwriter® is the highest standard of knowledge and the world's most respected designation of insurance expertise. This prestigious course provides professionals with in-depth knowledge on the insurance needs of individuals, families and business owners. The program covers a broad range of financial topics including life and health insurance, pension planning, insurance law, income taxation, investments, financial and estate planning and group benefits.
The RICP® is a rigorous three-course credential that helps professionals master retirement income planning, a key focus area not fully covered in other professional designation programs. From retirement portfolio management techniques to employer-sponsored benefits and determining the best Social Security claiming age, the RICP® provides a wealth of practical information.
Passehl Financial strives to be at the forefront of knowledge for its clients and Mr. Passehl considers himself a perpetual learner. Passehl and DeFazio are committed to engaging with clients on a daily basis and they work hard to bring intentional value to the people they work with and the firm as a whole.
"In order for us to provide our clients with the highest level of service and expertise, continued professional growth is essential," Passehl said. "By constantly strengthening our own knowledge, we create a sense of momentum within our team that encourages everyone to be their best."
Passehl Financial Services is a holistic wealth management firm specializing in serving successful business owners and professionals with investment strategies, estate planning, business succession plans, and more. To learn more about Passehl Financial Services, visit the website at http://www.passehl-financial.com.
