TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Password Boss, an enterprise-class password manager solution provider for managed service providers (MSPs), announced today that it has acquired AutoElevate, a provider of automated privileged access management (PAM) software. The acquisition will bring together two best-in-class security solutions, giving MSPs the ability to better drive security for their own and their clients' organizations. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
"When our group took the reins of Password Boss in 2020, one of our goals was to expand our ability to better support MSP security in an ecosystem that's increasingly under attack from cybercriminals and other bad actors," said David Bellini, CEO of Password Boss. "AutoElevate is the perfect fit for two key reasons. One is that its endpoint privilege and automated PAM capabilities nicely complement our password management solution. Mitigating potential security risks before they even happen is key to both offerings. The second reason stems from the deep roots that both our team members have in the MSP community. We are all committed to expanding opportunities for MSPs and helping them realize their long-term business goals. I can't wait to see what we can do together."
Bellini and Todd Jones, co-founder of AutoElevate, have a combined 50+ years of MSP industry experience. In addition to his role as CEO of Password Boss, Bellini is a founder and CFO of ConnectOn, a Tampa Bay area provider of managed services, cloud services and security services. In 1982, he co-founded ConnectWise, a technology solutions provider for MSPs that was acquired by Thoma Bravo in 2019. The investor group that acquired Password Boss in 2020 includes Bellini, Drew McCallum and Adam Slutskin. Jones, who began his career in the managed services industry more than 20 years ago, founded a security-centric MSP practice in Colorado before it was acquired 2016. In 2018, he launched Miami-based AutoElevate to fulfill the need he saw for an MSP-based solution for privilege management.
Bellini will serve as CEO of both organizations. Jones will remain with AutoElevate to manage operations and ongoing technology initiatives.
Jones said that, like Bellini, he too is excited about what the two companies can do together in leveraging their unified mindset for an expanded MSP cybersecurity solution. "I saw early in my career that removing local administrative rights and employing endpoint privilege management immediately enhances an MSP's cybersecurity efforts and serves as one of the best ways to help stop malware and thwart attackers," Jones said. "At AutoElevate, we took that concept and then added a layer of automation that simplifies the management for MSPs. When any MSP takes advantage of the capabilities of our PAM software in combination with Password Boss' industry-leading password protection solution, that MSP is well on its way to building a strong perimeter defense against anyone who attempts to leverage it as a gateway to customer computers."
Password Boss, a complete end-to-end password management solution for MSPs, was designed and developed in 2014 specifically for the needs and the ways that today's MSPs work and support their customers' password management needs. It provides a multi-tenant management portal that centralizes password management, automatic deployments through an MSP's remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, synchronization across devices, multiple layers of enterprise-grade security, dark web scans, and more.
AutoElevate adopts the principle of "least privilege" for end user workstations for MSPs across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Administrative privileges are automatically elevated only when required to run approved and trusted applications. This limits the opportunity for an attacker to compromise an entire network by targeting privileged account passwords. Like Password Boss, AutoElevate leverages a multi-tenant central management portal and is easily deployed to allow MSPs to take control of use of privilege across their clients.
Both Password Boss and AutoElevate seamlessly integrate with a number of PSA, RMM and remote access tools, including those from Connectwise, Autotask and Kaseya.
A webinar focused on the recent Password Boss acquisition of AutoElevate and how it will increase the levels of cybersecurity protection for the MSP community is scheduled for Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. Click here to register. To learn more about Password Boss, visit http://www.passwordboss.com. To learn more about AutoElevate, visit http://www.autoelevate.com.
About Password Boss
Password Boss is a highly secure, feature-rich enterprise-class password manager that greatly simplifies password management and sharing for managed service providers (MSPs), small-to medium-sized businesses and teams. With users in more than 175 countries and the only password manager purpose-built for the unique needs of MSPs, Password Boss is an especially affordable solution for MSPs who want to confidently protect their and their customers' passwords and critical data from the risk of security breaches. Learn more at PasswordBoss.com.
About AutoElevate
AutoElevate is a Privilege Access Management (PAM) solution that tightens security while improving end user experience. AutoElevate is designed specifically for MSPs and by extension small-to-medium-sized businesses to put an end to the dilemma of "all or nothing" privileges. AutoElevate streamlines use of privilege by automating privilege access for updates, line-of-business applications, system functions, while also enhancing security and convenience for technicians using elevated privileges. Learn more at AutoElevate.com.
