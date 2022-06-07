PathFactory reaffirms market strength in content intelligence
TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more than 20 years of experience in B2B marketing, content strategy, technology, and operations, Christine Polewarczyk joins PathFactory from Forrester where she owned and led the B2B content research agenda and helped clients build high-performing content engines using industry research and best practices.
"Given PathFactory is the Intelligent Content Platform, it only seemed natural that Christine would join us," said Dev Ganesan, CEO & President of PathFactory. "Her knowledge of the content ecosystem in B2B marketing and sales, paired with her strong technology background will allow PathFactory to continue to lead the market in providing content experiences that accelerate the buyer journey."
Prior to Forrester, Polewarczyk worked at SiriusDecisions, and held various marketing leadership and consulting positions across start-ups, mid-market, and large enterprises, including SDL, Cisco, SAP, and TechTarget.
"Buyers and customers increasingly expect more personalized and contextual content experiences to support their journeys. B2B organizations have to optimize content experiences if they want to optimize customer experiences," Christine commented. "PathFactory does just that. Its intelligent content platform helps sellers and marketers create the highly relevant content experiences needed to generate engagement and revenue."
"In my role at Forrester, I saw the landscape of content technology players. It was clear to me that PathFactory is the current leader in content intelligence," Christine continued. "The product roadmap is robust and focused on the capabilities needed to deliver the right content, at the right place, and at the right time to target audiences. I'm excited to join the PathFactory journey and look forward to enhancing our market position even further with new innovation.."
PathFactory recently announced its next-generation PathFactory for Revenue Enablement, further closing the gap between marketing and sales by empowering sellers to deliver bespoke buying experiences at scale, built from marketing-curated content. Key first-party buying signals are now surfaced to Business Development Representatives, Account Executives, and field marketing to aid in understanding their buyers with recommended next-best actions to close deals quicker.
Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory's Intelligent Content Platform to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across the buyer's journey. PathFactory was named the inaugural Visionary CX ISV Partner of the Year award winner at the 2020 Oracle Markie Awards, recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's Technology Fast 500, and ranked #13 on the 2020 Growth List of Canada's fastest-growing companies. It was also named a Fall 2021 Content Experience Leader by G2, a 2019-2021 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, and a 2019 Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner. Visit PathFactory.com to learn more.
