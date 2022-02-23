TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patient Prism LLC, a leader in AI call monitoring and coaching software for dental practices, today announced Jim Rollins as its new Vice President of Business Development. Jim will play a key role in the company's leadership team influencing overall strategy while leading all channel partner and business development activities.
"I am pleased to make this announcement," said Amol Nirgudkar, CEO and co-founder of Patient Prism. "Patient Prism has swiftly evolved into the leading dental call tracking platform using artificial intelligence to lower the cost of new patient acquisition and re-engage lost revenue opportunities. We have reached the stage where a Business Development Executive with deep experience in building strategic relationships and navigating complex partner ecosystems is needed. We have found that in Jim."
Prior to joining Patient Prism, Jim served as Head of Business Development at Weave, a leading patient engagement platform in the dental, medical, audiology, optometry and the veterinary space. During his time at Weave Jim built vertical partnerships within the audiology and medical verticals that generated over $3M in net new ARR.
Before joining Weave HQ, Jim served as Regional Director of Sales and Outreach at CaptionCall, a Utah based company that provides captioning and amplified telephones to the hearing impaired population. Jim also served as National Account Director at CaptionCall where he built strong partnerships with large partners. Prior to CaptionCall, Jim owned and operated Hearing Healthcare Clinics in Salt Lake City, Utah..
"I am excited to join Patient Prism and to work alongside a team of incredibly brilliant and talented individuals who are dedicated to creating better outcomes for patients and providers," said Rollins. "I look forward to helping expand Patient Prism's reach to practices all over the country through strategic methods and partnerships, and to build upon Patient Prism's unique approach of people before profits, as they help guide dentists through the next evolution of technology in dentistry."
About Patient Prism
Patient Prism LLC is based in Tampa, Florida and holds five utility patents issued by the USPTO. It is the only call tracking company that leverages artificial intelligence and human call coaching validation to deliver patients directly to dental practices. Successful practices use Patient Prism to track and analyze new patient calls, identify and schedule high-value patients, receive alerts and expert call coaching to win back missed new patient opportunities, train team members, and receive real-time intelligence to improve their staffing, patient experience, and practice marketing.
