CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, PatientIQ announced John Gerhardt has joined the Company as its new Chief Technology Officer. With more than a decade of experience driving growth for burgeoning technology companies, Gerhardt will oversee PatientIQ's engineering and data analytics operations.
"In my career, I've always been attracted to companies that are developing truly innovative technology," said Gerhardt. "The PatientIQ platform helps healthcare providers leverage analytics to improve outcomes for patients across the country, and I'm incredibly energized to take part in that mission."
Prior to PatientIQ, Gerhardt was vice president of engineering for Contactually, a customer relationship management (CRM) technology company, which he led through a successful acquisition by Compass Real Estate. Gerhardt led multiple organizations over his tenure at Compass, including the company's Technical Infrastructure, Enterprise Technology, and CRM groups. He also prepared, guided, and executed critical engineering tasks related to taking the company public through IPO.
"John is an exemplary addition to the PatientIQ executive team," said Matt Gitelis, CEO, PatientIQ. "His experience leading rapidly growing technology teams responsible for deploying highly scalable data analytics infrastructure will be vital for our next stage of growth."
The PatientIQ platform is a scalable, cloud-based solution that enables healthcare organizations to collect, analyze, and improve patient-reported outcomes. Its proprietary analytics engine helps to track patient trends, predict patient outcomes, inform clinical decision-making, and optimize quality improvement and reporting.
About PatientIQ
PatientIQ is the healthcare technology partner for practicing data-driven medicine. Its proprietary, cloud-based platform engages patients to automate the collection of patient-reported outcomes and provide real-time outcome analysis. With PatientIQ, providers are empowered to consistently deliver the highest quality care. Partnering with hospitals, health systems, private practices, and industry customers, PatientIQ has demonstrated years of experience and an unparalleled ability to help push the boundaries of medicine. For more, visit http://www.patientiq.io.
Media Contact
Kendall Shadley, PatientIQ, +1 2315572906, kendall.shadley@patientiq.io
SOURCE PatientIQ