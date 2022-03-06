NEW YORK, March 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum is pleased to announce that the 9th annual Patients as Partners® in Clinical Research conference is back in-person on April 28-29, 2022 at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown hotel, Philadelphia, PA.
Patients as Partners® US is the first conference in the US guided by patients with Pharma R&D executives and FDA to demonstrate how patient involvement gets implemented throughout the medicines development cycle in order to drive greater efficiencies in getting therapeutics to patients faster.
"Patients as Partners demonstrates how to truly work with patients and it remains the all time best forum to hear about the latest and greatest initiatives and innovations in patient engagement.," said Dr Luther Clark, Deputy Chief Patient Officer & Global Director, Scientific, Medical and Patient Perspective, Merck and Co-chair of the Summit. "There are great opportunities to learn more about what it means to put patients first and why the importance of involving patients early in medicines development is greater now than ever before."
The event is co-chaired by Rolf Benirschke, patient advocate and former NFL player; Luther Clark, MD, Deputy Chief Patient Officer & Global Director, Scientific, Medical and Patient Perspective, Merck; Katherine Capperella, VP, Global Patient Engagement Leader, Janssen; and Katie Shaw, Senior Director, Patient Recruitment & Enablement, Global Patient and Site Services, IQVIA.
It features representation from five FDA agencies, who will provide patient engagement guidance updates and new efforts. Agencies include: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER); Digital Health Center of Excellence (DHCE); Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER); Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH); and Office of Clinical Policy and Programs (OCPP).
Keynote Speakers will be addressing the following topics:
Marc Boutin, JD, Global Head, Patient Engagement, Novartis discusses Breaking Down & Rebuilding Novartis' Approach to Patient Engagement & How His Journey from Patient Advocacy is Transforming The Organization.
Karen Peterson, Patient Advocate, will provide insights into Fighting to be a True Stakeholder in Clinical Care and the Impact on Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Research.
Emma Andrews, Pfizer's new VP, Patient Advocacy, will provide her perspective on Infusing Patient Perspectives Across all of Pfizer From Bench to Bedside and Beyond.
Ponda Motsepe-Ditshego, VP, Global Medical Therapeutic Area Head, General Medicine & Global Chair, Amgen Black Employee Network (ABEN) along with Jude Ngang, Executive Director, Representation in Clinical Research(RISE), Amgen discuss the RISE initiative that is transforming clinical trial diversity at Amgen.
Additional topics covered include biopharma strategies for applying patient engagement initiatives and demonstrating impact; strategies for community engagement, diversity and increased inclusion of racial and ethnic minorities in clinical research; end-to end patient engagement; early patient involvement, and the next milestones and actions for direct-to-patient clinical trials, digital health and data return.
"Although we had a very successful virtual event last year in the midst of the pandemic," says Dr Clark, "I am really happy that we are able to come together and meet in person this year so we can better collaborate, partner and co-create solutions that will have the most positive impact on the lives of our patients."
About Patients as Partners® US:
Patients as Partners® US was established in 2013 as the first conference to demonstrate how patient involvement gets implemented throughout the medicines development life-cycle in order to drive greater efficiencies in getting therapeutics to patients faster.
It is co-produced with patients, industry, academia, government and nonprofit organizations to address the needs of all stakeholders seeking to implement and advance patient involvement across the entire clinical development continuum.
To learn more about the event, please visit PatientsasPartners.org
About the Conference Forum
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around getting therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. They are committed to creating the best content, exchange of ideas and solutions among peers, as well as providing high quality networking.
Media Contact
BreAnna Bugbee, The Conference Forum, 646-350-2580, service@tcfllc.org
SOURCE The Conference Forum