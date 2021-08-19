CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patrick A. Salvi II, Managing Partner of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard's Chicago office, was recently recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs.
Only one lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this accolade particularly significant. These lawyers are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during the peer review assessments. Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity.
In addition to the "Lawyer of the Year" award, Patrick A. Salvi II was also listed in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Personal Injury litigation. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.
Mr. Salvi concentrates his legal practice on cases concerning personal injury, medical malpractice, mass torts, and product liability. He has obtained many record-breaking jury verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients, including a $148 million jury verdict for a paralyzed 24-year-old woman and a $20.6 million settlement for a man left paralyzed after a delay in the diagnosis and treatment of a ruptured aneurysm.
Mr. Salvi is a member of the American Association for Justice, where he sits on the Board of Governors and the AAJ PAC Board of Trustees. He is also an active member of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association's executive committee, and is a board member of Legal Aid Chicago, an organization that provides free legal services to people living in poverty.
