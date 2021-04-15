MIAMI, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) has elected Patrick Simm, ABR, CRS, GRI, e-PRO, as its 2021 BROWARD-MIAMI president. He and the 2021 MIAMI leadership boards were installed March 25 at MIAMI's 101 Inaugural Gala Reception at the Biltmore Hotel Country Club Courtyard.
"BROWARD-MIAMI represents more than 12,000 members in Broward County who love our hands-on, member-centric approach," Simm said. "Our services and our 4,000 classes a year, the most of any local association in South Florida, help our members provide the highest level of service to their real estate customers."
The BROWARD-MIAMI Board of Governors is dedicated to leadership in the industry, the real estate profession, and the communities it serves. They analyze information, are actively and visibly involved in events and programming, and promote South Florida worldwide.
Simm is CEO/Visionary of the SIMMSational Group at Keller Williams Realty in Pembroke Pines.
Simm has been a licensed Realtor for 20 years.
Simm is the eldest of four children, born in Kingston, Jamaica. A South Florida resident since 1973, Simm completed his MBA at Barry University. He acquired his real estate license in 2001 and was quick to become a graduate of the Realtor Institute, earning a GRI designation (only 4% of Realtors earn this designation). He went on to achieve and attain the ABR and CRS affiliations along with five additional real estate accreditations.
Simm is passionate about mentoring and helping people in accomplishing breakthroughs and success in all facets of life. He is a member of the Gold Coast Master Brokers Forum. He served as the 2018 president of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) South Florida.
Announcing the 2021 BROWARD-MIAMI Board
Joining Simm are: BROWARD-MIAMI President-Elect David Dweck, ABR, AHD, C2EX, e-PRO, GRI, MRP, PSA, RENE, SFR, SRES of Southeast Regional Realty; BROWARD-MIAMI President Sharon R. Lindblade, CIPS, C2EX, GRI, PMN of Century 21 Hansen Realty; Governor Kay Conageski, ILHM, MRP, REBAC, SRES of The Keyes Company; Governor Jeffrey Corriolan, CLHMS, PSA, ABR, SRS, e-PRO of The Keyes Company; Governor Oscar S. Daza of The Keyes Company; Governor Stacey Fiore, PMN, SRS, PSA, MRP, C2EX of Century 21 Keystone Realty; Governor Jay Granieri of Compass Florida, LLC; Governor Kyshana Guzman, AHWD, PMN, PSA, SRS of Keller Williams Realty Partners SW; Governor Ellen Mitchel, CDPE, CIAS of RE/MAX Allstars Realty; Governor Jim Norton of Coldwell Banker Realty; Governor Bobbi Ocean of Galleria International Realty; Governor Thamara Pichardo, ABR, AWHD, C2EX, CIPS, CRS, GREEN, GRI, PSA, RENE, SRES, SRS of Countywide Properties ERA Powered; Governor Carolina Preciado, SFR of PPG Potential Property Group; Governor Megan Probst, SRS, C2EX of Compass Florida; Governor Alfredo Pujol, BPOR, MRP of Keller Williams Realty Partners SW; Governor Maria Lorena Quintero, MBA of Coldwell Banker Realty; Governor Aroosa Rauf, SFR of RE/MAX Presidential; Governor Christopher Ricci, GRI, PMN, MRP of RE/MAX Integrity; Governor Mark Sadek, CIPS, of The Keyes Company.
Deborah Boza-Valledor, CIPS, CRB, CRS, GRI, TRC, RSPS, AHWD serves as the MIAMI COO & Chief Marketing Officer. Danielle Y. Clermont, C2EX, CIPS, e-PRO, MRP, PSA, RSPS, serves as the MIAMI Chief of Broward & Palm Beach Operations. Teresa King Kinney, CAE, CIPS, GRI, RCE, TRC serves as the CEO for the MIAMI Association of Realtors.
About the MIAMI Association of Realtors
The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 101 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 52,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 223 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com
