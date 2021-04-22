WICHITA, Kan., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patterson Legal Group announces plans to expand its legal team with the inclusion of a third Wichita law office this summer. The new law office will be located at 6800 W. Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS 67209 and marks its third in the city, sixth total.
"We are humbled and extremely grateful for the continuous number of individuals that trust us to represent their best interests after an injury accident. It is because of them that we can expand our presence by adding a new office, as well as hire more team members to help us maintain the high level of customer care that our clients have come to expect and deserve," shared co-owner, Gary Patterson.
Please feel free to contact the law firm directly with any questions regarding their Wichita relocation plans by calling (888) 687-2400, or by submitting a direct message via the law firm's Facebook page.
More About Patterson Legal Group, L.C.
Patterson Legal Group is a personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Kansas and Missouri. Founded on the principle of helping injury victims pursue their legal rights, they are not afraid to take on large insurance companies or to hold negligent persons accountable for injuring a client. Their lawyers are champions of consumer rights with a strong track record for helping people suffering from personal injury or disability. Learn more about the specific legal services and community outreach activities of Patterson Legal Group at pattersonlegalgroup.com. You can also connect and socialize with their legal team through the law firm's Facebook page (/PattersonLegalGroup/).
