SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paubox, a market leader in the HIPAA compliant email space, announced today that it has successfully become a HITRUST Inheritance Partner.
The HITRUST Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program enables participating service providers that have previously completed the HITRUST CSF Certification process to allow their customers undergoing a HITRUST CSF Assessment to inherit one or more controls from their provider's assessment, thus saving customers time and money.
"By joining the HITRUST Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program, we are furthering our commitment to provide the most secure HIPAA compliant email service," said Hoala Greevy, Founder CEO of Paubox. "Any customer seeking a HITRUST CSF Certification can lean on Paubox's assessment to help streamline and simplify their assessment process."
Organizations that undergo a HITRUST CSF Validated Assessment must use HITRUST Authorized External Assessors to test controls. The Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program allows organizations to take advantage of approved and tested controls from participating service providers.
Earlier this year, Paubox completed its HITRUST CSF recertification through 2023 for Paubox Email Suite Standard, Plus, Premium, and Paubox Email API. Additionally, Paubox Marketing received certification for the first time.
About Paubox
Paubox provides secure email for modern healthcare. Right out of the box. Paubox leads two categories of the G2 Spring report: Best Email Security Software and Best Email Encryption Software. Offering HITRUST CSF certified solutions, customers can trust Paubox to provide them with seamless, secure, and compliant email products.
About HITRUST®
Since it was founded in 2007, HITRUST has championed programs that safeguard sensitive information and manage information risk for global organizations across all industries and throughout the third-party supply chain. In collaboration with privacy, information security and risk management leaders from the public and private sectors, HITRUST develops, maintains and provides broad access to its widely adopted common risk and compliance management frameworks, related assessment and assurance methodologies.
HITRUST understands the challenges of assembling and maintaining the many and varied programs needed to manage information risk and compliance. The HITRUST Approach provides organizations a comprehensive information risk management and compliance program to provide an integrated approach that ensures all programs are aligned, maintained and comprehensive to support an organization's information risk management and compliance objectives.
###
Contact: Sierra Langston
Phone: 415-795-7396
Email: press@paubox.com
Website: http://www.paubox.com
Media Contact
Sierra Langston, Paubox, +1 415.795.7396 Ext: 819, press@paubox.com
SOURCE Paubox