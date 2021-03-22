NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a three-month national search, Robin Farrell has been named The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp's new Chief Development Officer, CEO Jimmy Canton announced today.
"Robin distinguished herself from an impressive candidate pool by not only demonstrating a deep, personal passion for Hole in the Wall's mission, but also bringing to the table a robust range of development experience from roles where she has effectively managed and grown a diverse array of fundraising programs," said Canton. "We are thrilled to have found someone with Robin's dynamic combination of enthusiasm and experience as Hole in the Wall works to raise the critical funds needed to bring our Founder's dream of 'a different kind of healing' to more children with serious illnesses and their families."
Farrell has more than 20 years of development experience and comes to Hole in the Wall after spending the past five years at Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut, where she successfully led their $50 million comprehensive campaign. She previously served as the director of development at Madison Country Day School and Madison Symphony Orchestra in Wisconsin, and prior to that held fundraising positions at Wisconsin Public Television and other institutions. She also has a camp background and has volunteered at refugee camps in Italy.
"This is the work I always dreamed of doing, and I am grateful for this opportunity to join an organization that brings fun, hope and healing to brave children and their inspiring families," said Farrell. "I feel honored and excited to work alongside a dedicated staff and loyal community of supporters whose hearts are aligned with Paul Newman's admirable legacy."
As Chief Development Officer, Farrell will oversee all of Hole in the Wall's revenue sources and fundraising initiatives. She succeeds Ryan Thompson, who for the past three years has served in the combined role of Chief Development and Communications Officer and is stepping back into his former role of Chief Communications Officer, which he was first appointed to in 2011.
About The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
Founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides "a different kind of healing" to more than 20,000 seriously ill children and family members annually – all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at the facility in Ashford, Conn., in more than 40 hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Learn more at http://www.holeinthewallgang.org.
Media Contact
Beth Starkin, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, 203-772-0522, beth.starkin@holeinthewallgang.org
SOURCE The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp