HUNTSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pawzitivity Pet Products, the company that owns Vet Naturals, Senior Pups, and K9 Supplements, is pleased to announce three recent licensing deals with brands: Dr. Brite, Redd Remedies, and Dog is Good.
Gary Nealon, Co-Owner of Pawzitivity Pet Products, says that these licensing agreements are designed to help the company branch into new markets and further grow its product offerings as well.
These partnerships will help to further Pawzitivity Pet Products' mission to supply the best pet products possible. Dr. Brite is a health and beauty company that's committed to providing the very best in cleaning, personal, and oral care, supplying products for both pets –and humans. They aim to use the highest quality ingredients in their offerings. Renu provides high-quality nutritional supplements to both humans and pets. DogisGood is a pet lifestyle brand that offers high-quality pet-themed apparel along with gifts and homewares.
"These are great opportunities, and I believe that these brands are an excellent fit for us," says Nealon. "The Re-Nu brand focuses on providing the very best in high-quality products and nutrition, so this arrangement just makes sense. We can come alongside them and help them to sell more products. For Dr. Brite, it's a similar story. They're committed to providing all-natural, high-quality health and beauty products for humans and pets alike. We'll be able to help them sell their products, with an eye on helping them to expand their pet product offerings."
"For Dog is Good, it's a seamless fit as well," Gary continues. "They're an established brand with many pet owner customers who trust their brand, but they didn't have a supplement line –that's where we come in. By selling our products wholesale to them, we can help provide them with a high-quality product that they can sell, helping them to branch into pet supplements."
In addition to Vet Naturals, Senior Pups, and K9 Supplements, the Pawzitivity Pet Products umbrella of brands also includes Ruff Trade Dog, Bingo Petco, and Dogvills.com; which recently ranked as one of the top-250 sites worldwide for pet information online.
Pet care products are increasing in demand and are a sector that's expected to continue to see strong growth over the next few years. According to data from Global Market Insights (2021), the global pet care market has grown from $216 billion in 2020 to $232 billion in 2021. They estimate that a projected 6.1% compounded annual growth rate will see that figure grow to $350 billion by 2027.
In the U.S. alone, $103.6 billion was spent on pets in 2020.
Sixty-seven percent of U.S. households, approximately 85 million families, own a pet –according to the 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), with sixty-nine million households owning a dog.
Additionally, with the rise of the pet parenting trend and more consumers seeing their pets as family members, there is a growing demand for pet food and products that are a step above. Research from EMarketer puts the global pet market on track to be worth 270 billion dollars by 2025 and estimates that the luxury segment alone will be worth 27 billion dollars.
Ninety-five percent of U.S. pet owners consider their pets to be family, according to a Harris Poll. Wakefield Research states that 53% of U.S. millennial pet owners believe it is essential to dine with their pets, an indication of the strong and special relationship that many people today have with their beloved animals.
"We're continuing to see a strong interest in high-quality pet products," explains Nealon. "We understand the important role that pets play in our lives, and each of our products across all of our brands and partnerships is chosen with the goal of making our pets' lives as healthy, fulfilling, and fun as possible."
Nealon says that Pawzitivity Pet Products is still open to new partnership opportunities.
"We're still seeking companies with synergies that are similar to ours," says Nealon. "Our goal is to help pet people provide the very best –and highest quality of life possible to their pets –and these licensing agreements will help us to continue to meet that goal."
About Pawzitivity Pet Products:
Pawzitivity Pet Products owns a range of brand names in the pet industry including Vet Naturals, Senior Pups, and K9 Nature Supplements. Their mission is to supply the best pet products in the world, from all-natural grooming supplies to supplements that contain only the highest quality ingredients. Their goal is to provide pet owners with solutions to help them care for their dogs throughout every stage of their lives.
