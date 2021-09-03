PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading digital asset exchange PayBito confirms its alliance with a Dubai-based brokerage firm lending its portfolio management expertise. PayBito is to furnish the brokerage firm with its digital asset portfolio management solutions.
The PayBito native software solution comes as a single comprehensive platform powered by advanced mechanics that helps organize, manage, track and evaluate your digital assets portfolio.
The Portfolio Management System Packs:
(i) Multi-asset support- The ability to organize and manage diverse asset classes on a single comprehensive platform.
(ii) Reliable connectivity- Uninterrupted and enhanced connectivity offered to the custodians, dealers, and the exchanges.
(iii) Accurate reporting- Advanced mechanisms that guarantee error-free accounting along with real-time reporting of portfolio activity.
(vi) Risk management- Avant-garde, professional-grade architecture that ensures PnL monitoring and exposure as risk management measures.
(v) Security- Advanced, updated, and integrated security protocols that include FIPS 140-2 accredited HSMs and 2FA authentication.
"PayBito's portfolio management system is one of our native products that supported the cryptocurrency exchange since its inception," says PayBito Chief and blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury.
"The solution platters the smart alternative to organizing and managing one's cryptocurrency portfolio to maximize your returns."
PayBito's industry-grade and front-runner Cryptocurrency Portfolio Management System is utilized by several leading Institutional Crypto Participants such as digital assets platforms, funds, and brokerages to streamline the method of maintaining and running cryptocurrency portfolios.
Over the years this PayBito product has amassed industry-wide takers and is functional in several global financial institutions.
About PayBito:
PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white label cryptocurrency exchange, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.
