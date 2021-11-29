WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paybotic is eager to announce that they will be an exhibitor at NECANN in Illinois and will be showcasing their financial solutions that were developed specifically for the marijuana industry. This payment processing software allows dispensaries to provide consumers with a variety of payment options. They also offer their clients custom-tailored financial plans that fit their budgets and unique needs.
NECANN has announced Chicago, Illinois will be hosting the Illinois cannabis convention this December 4th and 5th. The event will take place at the Hilton at 720 South Michigan Ave from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday. Paybotic's representative, Brian O, Mahlon can be found at booth 1114. This convention is a huge milestone for Illinois's cannabis industry and the first event that is focused solely on the local market.
NECANN has gathered some of the best exhibitors in the industry together at one of the largest cannabis conventions in the country. There have been several guests announced, including speakers, marketing specialists, and other exhibitors who are passionate about the cannabis industry.
Illinois has made major strides in the fight for legalized cannabis sales and the decriminalization of marijuana. It is estimated by the year 2025 that the state will bring in over 2 billion a year in revenue from cannabis and have expunged over 700,000 marijuana-related police records. This is an incredible achievement.
Many of these dispensaries were a bold investment in what is still considered a high-risk industry. There are still many barriers that exist for these businesses, including financial limitations that result from federal legalities. Fortunately, there are also several agencies that have developed solutions that combat these barriers to help dispensary owners succeed.
NECANN guarantees the event will be the cannabis social experience of the year. Tickets can be purchased on the event webpage or onsite. Onsite box office offers will open at 9 am on both Saturday and Sunday.
About Paybotic
Paybotic is one of the largest payment processing solution providers for high-risk merchants in the United States. The company specializes in helping cannabis-related businesses process customer payments and maintain compliance amid evolving regulation.
As innovators in the FinTech space, products such as the Cashless ATM have been obvious solutions for Paybotic to implement across the cannabis industry. The company actively works with a variety of sizes of businesses—from single store locations to multi-state operators and even publicly-traded companies.
Cannabis business owners or decision makers with interest in one or several of Paybotic's full suite of industry payment processing services can call 844-420-4729 for more information. Those interested can also visit the Paybotic website to speak with a live agent.
