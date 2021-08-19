PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 135 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in (CNW Group/PayByPhone Technologies Inc.)