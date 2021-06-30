TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeepay, the fastest growing Fintech in Ghana, announced today that it has chosen Paygilant to secure its global operation across Africa and UK. Paygilant will safeguard Zeepay's digital payment infrastructure from digital fraud and ensure a frictionless experience for its customers.
Zeepay connects digital assets such as Mobile Money Wallets, Cards, ATMs, Bank Account and Digital Tokens to International Money Transfer Operators, Payments, Subscriptions, International Airtime and Refugee payments. Zeepay searched for a robust mobile fraud prevention solution that did not adversely impact the customer payment experience.
"Paygilant is an ideal fit for our needs, as its solution is versatile and designed with superb fraud prevention capabilities" said Andrew Takyi-Appiah, the Managing Director of Zeepay. "We wanted to safeguard and provide our customers the highest-level transaction experience."
Paygilant's solution is designed for Fintech companies that are required to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent transactions, throughout the entire user journey. Paygilant enables FinTech organizations to gain customers' trust and accelerate growth, while safeguarding from money loss. "We are honored to be working with forward-thinking organization like Zeepay" stated Ziv Cohen, Paygilant's CEO. Ziv added "It is great to see Israeli high-tech and African Fintech joining forces."
About Zeepay
Zeepay is the fastest growing mobile financial services company across Africa with operations in Ghana and the United Kingdom and terminating to 20 countries across Africa with termination agreements in over 90 jurisdictions globally. We specialize in remittance termination into mobile wallets and are completely network and partner agnostic. We are a wholly owned Ghanaian company and regulated in the UK by Financial Conduct Authority-FCA #592538 and in Ghana by Bank of Ghana- PSD/ZGL/20/03 under the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987). Zeepay supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 and is considered a Financial Inclusion Company positioned to improve last mile access. Visit myzeepay.com.
About Paygilant
Paygilant is a payments anti-fraud company, designed to eliminate the trade-off between strong fraud prevention, frictionless authentication, and user privacy. Paygilant enables financial organizations to boost their revenue, by enhancing the user experience and stopping fraud before the transaction occurs. It is easy-to-integrated patented technology utilizes six proprietary intelligence sets, which work in harmony to deliver value from day-one.
Paygilant simply triggers a real-time "risky" alert when fraud is detected and as "safe" one when the legitimate customer is identified.
