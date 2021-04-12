SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayNearMe, the modern and reliable payments platform known for making payments easy for both businesses and customers, announced the appointment of Mirna Daouk as chief financial officer.
Daouk joined PayNearMe with broad experience in strategy, transformation, finance and analytics. Most recently she served as managing director and CFO of Business Banking at JPMorgan Chase, the division providing deposit, lending, cash management and payment solutions to small businesses across the U.S.
"I am excited to welcome Mirna to our leadership team," said Danny Shader, CEO, PayNearMe. "Her extensive experience leading functions across multiple divisions at JPMorgan Chase, where she was responsible for supporting multi-billion-dollar operations, will help us manage our accelerating growth across multiple customer segments. We'll benefit from Mirna's strong performance record and strategic insight."
"I am thrilled to join PayNearMe, an innovative company with enormous potential that is transforming bill and gaming payments," said Daouk. "PayNearMe has an award-winning technology platform, a strong business model and an ever-increasing list of impressive customers. I'm looking forward to working with the team to accelerate growth and deliver increased value to our clients and partners."
Mirna Daouk Bio
Mirna Daouk served as managing director and CFO of Business Banking at JPMorgan Chase, where she oversaw the financials, analytics, and investment decisions for the division providing deposit, lending, cash management, and payment solutions to small businesses in the U.S. Prior to that role, she was concurrently the Mortgage Banking financial planning and analysis lead, and the Mortgage Banking Technology CFO for JPMorgan Chase. Ms. Daouk also led a corporate strategy and process improvement / transformation team for almost five years, overseeing projects across JPMorgan Chase businesses globally. Prior to Joining JPMorgan Chase, Ms. Daouk spent five years at McKinsey & Co, where she led teams on a variety of topics, including corporate and business strategy, risk, sales and distribution, as well as corporate finance and operations.
Ms. Daouk obtained an MS degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from MIT, where she also completed PhD course and exam requirements, and received an MS-equivalent in Mechanical Engineering and a BS-equivalent in Mathematics and Physics from the Ecole Polytechnique in France.
