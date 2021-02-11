PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today reported fourth quarter 2020 loss from operations of $328.1 million as compared to income from operations of $123.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding special items, fourth quarter 2020 loss from operations was $499.3 million as compared to income from operations of $149.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. PBF Energy's financial results reflect the consolidation of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), a master limited partnership of which PBF indirectly owned the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partner interests as of December 31, 2020.
The company reported fourth quarter 2020 net loss of $286.0 million and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $298.4 million or $(2.49) per share. This compares to net income of $69.1 million, and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $53.0 million or $0.44 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. Special items in the fourth quarter 2020 results, which decreased net loss by a net, after-tax benefit of $246.4 million, or $2.04 per share, primarily consisted of a lower-of-cost-or-market ("LCM") inventory adjustment, a benefit related to the change in our tax receivable agreement liability, a net tax expense on remeasurement of deferred tax assets and a gain on the sale of land at our Torrance refinery, partially offset by asset write-offs, project abandonments, a LIFO inventory decrement, severance and other charges primarily associated with the East Coast Refining Reconfiguration (described below) and a charge associated with the residual costs on the early return of certain leased railcars. Adjusted fully-converted net loss for the fourth quarter 2020, excluding special items, was $547.4 million, or $(4.53) per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as described below, compared to adjusted fully-converted net income of $73.6 million or $0.60 per share, for the fourth quarter 2019.
Tom Nimbley, PBF Energy's Chairman and CEO, said, "The unprecedented challenges of 2020 provided PBF with the opportunity to become a better company. Our employees, contractors and business partners operated under enormous pressure during the year and their resilience allowed PBF to operate safely and reliably through what has hopefully been the worst of the pandemic. We evaluated many aspects of our business with the goal of reducing operating expenses and driving efficiency in our capital program. We believe the measures we took in 2020, and continue to explore, will improve the competitiveness of our refining system going forward."
Mr. Nimbley continued, "PBF's fourth quarter, and full-year, results reflect the continuing headwinds brought on by the global pandemic and attendant demand destruction for our products. We exited the year with approximately $1.6 billion in cash and other sources of liquidity that will support our business through the current crisis. Although there are some signs of improvement, we expect demand to remain depressed until vaccine distribution is improved so that everyone can return to their normal routines." Mr. Nimbley concluded, "Until that time, we will focus on the safety and health of our employees, the reliability of our operations and the ongoing strategic review of our entire portfolio."
Loss from operations was $1,416.8 million for the year-ended December 31, 2020 as compared to income from operations of $649.0 million for the year-ended December 31, 2019. Excluding special items, loss from operations was $1,441.2 million for the year-ended December 31, 2020 as compared to income from operations of $365.7 million for the year-ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted fully-converted net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020, excluding special items, was $1,421.7 million, or $(11.78) per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as compared to adjusted fully-converted net income, excluding special items, of $109.3 million, or $0.90 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Liquidity and Financial Position
In response to the pandemic, we took several steps to protect our balance sheet and increase the financial liquidity of the company, including the issuance of $250 million of senior secured notes in December 2020. As of December 31, 2020, our liquidity was approximately $2.3 billion based on approximately $1.6 billion of cash and current availability under our asset-based lending facility. In addition, PBF Logistics LP liquidity included $36.3 million in cash and approximately $295.1 million of availability under its revolving credit facility.
Strategic Update and Outlook
During the fourth quarter, PBF Energy announced the operational reconfiguration of its East Coast Refining System comprised of its Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries. The completed reconfiguration resulted in the idling of the following units at the Paulsboro refinery: the smaller of two crude units, coker, fluid catalytic cracker and several smaller units. Expected annual operating and capital expenditures savings are approximately $100.0 million and $50.0 million, respectively, relative to average historic levels.
We realized a one-time working capital benefit as a result of overall lower inventory levels required to support continuing operations. We also incurred non-recurring expenses as a result of unit shutdowns and workforce reductions.
We successfully reduced our system-wide 2020 operating expenses by $235 million, excluding energy savings, and exceeded our full-year goal of $140 million in total operating expense reductions. Including energy, our full-year 2020 operating expense reductions totaled approximately $325 million. While some of these savings are a result of reduced operational tempo, the majority are deliberate operating and other expense reductions. Looking ahead, we expect operating expenses on a system-wide basis to be reduced by $200 to $225 million annually as a result of our efforts versus historic levels, including the East Coast Reconfiguration.
During 2020, we aggressively managed our capital expenditures, with total refining capital expenditures of approximately $370 million, an almost 50% reduction to our planned 2020 expenditures. Going forward, we expect refining capital expenditures to be approximately $150 million for the first six months of 2021 and we will remain flexible for the balance of the year depending on the progress of the refining environment.
Our refineries operated at reduced rates during the fourth quarter and, based on current market conditions, we anticipate operating our refineries at lower utilization until such time that sustained product demand justifies higher production. We expect near-term throughput to be in the 675,000 to 725,000 barrel per day range for our refining system.
Adjusted Fully-Converted Results
Adjusted fully-converted results assume the exchange of all PBF Energy Company LLC Series A Units and dilutive securities into shares of PBF Energy Inc. Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, resulting in the elimination of the noncontrolling interest and a corresponding adjustment to the company's tax provision.
Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release, and the discussion during the management conference call, may include references to Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures including Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income excluding special items, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income per fully-exchanged, fully-diluted share, gross refining margin, gross refining margin excluding special items, gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), EBITDA excluding special items and Adjusted EBITDA. PBF believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating performance and financial results. However, these measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be viewed in isolation or considered as alternatives for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. PBF's Non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. See the accompanying tables and footnotes in this release for additional information on the Non-GAAP measures used in this release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Conference Call Information
PBF Energy's senior management will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy's website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release relating to future plans, results, performance, expectations, achievements and the like are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond the company's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to the risks disclosed in the company's filings with the SEC, as well as the risks disclosed in PBF Logistics LP's SEC filings; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and certain developments in the global oil markets and their impact on the global macroeconomic conditions, risks relating to the securities markets generally; risks associated with the East Coast Refining Reconfiguration and other measures implemented to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic conditions and the recent acquisition of the Martinez refinery, and related logistics assets; and the impact of adverse market conditions, unanticipated developments, regulatory approvals, changes in laws and other events that negatively impact the company. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.
About PBF Energy Inc.
PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.
PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
3,655.1
$
6,301.5
$
15,115.9
$
24,508.2
Cost and expenses:
Cost of products and other
3,180.6
5,522.3
14,275.6
21,387.5
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense as reflected below)
472.6
433.6
1,918.3
1,782.3
Depreciation and amortization expense
182.4
110.4
551.7
425.3
Cost of sales
3,835.6
6,066.3
16,745.6
23,595.1
General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense as
61.5
108.1
248.5
284.0
Depreciation and amortization expense
2.9
3.0
11.3
10.8
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(0.2)
(0.8)
(93.7)
(0.8)
Impairment expense
91.8
—
98.8
—
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(8.4)
1.9
(477.8)
(29.9)
Total cost and expenses
3,983.2
6,178.5
16,532.7
23,859.2
Income (loss) from operations
(328.1)
123.0
(1,416.8)
649.0
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(73.1)
(38.3)
(258.2)
(159.6)
Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability
132.9
—
373.5
—
Change in fair value of catalyst obligations
(16.0)
(3.3)
(11.8)
(9.7)
Debt extinguishment costs
—
—
(22.2)
—
Other non-service components of net periodic benefit cost
1.1
—
4.3
(0.2)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(283.2)
81.4
(1,331.2)
479.5
Income tax expense
2.8
12.3
2.1
104.3
Net income (loss)
(286.0)
69.1
(1,333.3)
375.2
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
12.4
16.1
59.1
55.8
Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders
$
(298.4)
$
53.0
$
(1,392.4)
$
319.4
Net income (loss) available to Class A common stock per share:
Basic
$
(2.49)
$
0.44
$
(11.64)
$
2.66
Diluted
$
(2.49)
$
0.44
$
(11.64)
$
2.64
Weight-average shares outstanding-basic
119,786,599
119,858,394
119,617,998
119,887,646
Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted
120,757,246
121,987,940
120,660,665
121,853,299
Dividends per common share
$
—
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
1.20
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) and adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 1):
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)
$
(301.0)
$
53.4
$
(1,405.0)
$
322.2
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully diluted share
$
(2.49)
$
0.44
$
(11.64)
$
2.64
Adjusted fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted (Note 6)
120,757,246
121,987,940
120,660,665
121,853,299
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP
(Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED FULLY-
CONVERTED NET INCOME (LOSS) EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders
$
(298.4)
$
53.0
$
(1,392.4)
$
319.4
Less: Income allocated to participating securities
—
0.1
0.1
0.5
Income (loss) available to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders - basic
(298.4)
52.9
(1,392.5)
318.9
Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (Note 2)
(3.5)
0.7
(17.1)
4.3
Less: Income tax benefit (expense) (Note 3)
0.9
(0.2)
4.6
(1.0)
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)
$
(301.0)
$
53.4
$
(1,405.0)
$
322.2
Special Items (Note 4):
Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment
(423.5)
26.8
268.0
(250.2)
Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(0.2)
—
(93.7)
—
Add: Gain on sale of hydrogen plants
—
—
(471.1)
—
Add: Gain on Torrance land sales
(8.1)
—
(8.1)
(33.1)
Add: Impairment expense
91.8
—
98.8
—
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
83.0
—
83.0
—
Add: Turnaround acceleration costs
56.2
—
56.2
—
Add: Severance and reconfiguration costs
17.1
—
30.0
—
Add: Early railcar return expense
12.5
—
12.5
—
Add: Debt extinguishment costs
—
—
22.2
—
Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability
(132.9)
—
(373.5)
—
Add: Net tax (benefit) expense on remeasurement of deferred tax assets
(23.2)
—
259.1
—
Less: Recomputed income tax on special items (Note 3)
80.9
(6.6)
99.9
70.4
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding special items
$
(547.4)
$
73.6
$
(1,421.7)
$
109.3
Weighted-average shares outstanding of PBF Energy Inc.
119,786,599
119,858,394
119,617,998
119,887,646
Conversion of PBF LLC Series A Units (Note 5)
970,647
1,211,310
1,042,667
1,207,581
Common stock equivalents (Note 6)
—
918,236
—
758,072
Fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted
120,757,246
121,987,940
120,660,665
121,853,299
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully diluted
$
(2.49)
$
0.44
$
(11.64)
$
2.64
Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding special items per fully
$
(4.53)
$
0.60
$
(11.78)
$
0.90
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS TO
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Income (loss) from operations
$
(328.1)
$
123.0
$
(1,416.8)
$
649.0
Special Items (Note 4):
Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment
(423.5)
26.8
268.0
(250.2)
Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(0.2)
—
(93.7)
—
Add: Gain on sale of hydrogen plants
—
—
(471.1)
—
Add: Gain on Torrance land sales
(8.1)
—
(8.1)
(33.1)
Add: Impairment expense
91.8
—
98.8
—
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
83.0
—
83.0
—
Add: Turnaround acceleration costs
56.2
—
56.2
—
Add: Severance and reconfiguration costs
17.1
—
30.0
—
Add: Early railcar return expense
12.5
—
12.5
—
Income (loss) from operations excluding special items
$
(499.3)
$
149.8
$
(1,441.2)
$
365.7
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP
EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (Note 7)
(Unaudited, in millions)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND EBITDA
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(286.0)
$
69.1
$
(1,333.3)
$
375.2
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense
185.3
113.4
563.0
436.1
Add: Interest expense, net
73.1
38.3
258.2
159.6
Add: Income tax expense
2.8
12.3
2.1
104.3
EBITDA
$
(24.8)
$
233.1
$
(510.0)
$
1,075.2
Special Items (Note 4):
Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment
(423.5)
26.8
268.0
(250.2)
Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(0.2)
—
(93.7)
—
Add: Gain on sale of hydrogen plants
—
—
(471.1)
—
Add: Gain on Torrance land sales
(8.1)
—
(8.1)
(33.1)
Add: Impairment expense
91.8
—
98.8
—
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
83.0
—
83.0
—
Add: Severance and reconfiguration costs
17.1
—
30.0
—
Add: Early railcar return expense
12.5
—
12.5
—
Add: Debt extinguishment costs
—
—
22.2
—
Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability
(132.9)
—
(373.5)
—
EBITDA excluding special items
$
(385.1)
$
259.9
$
(941.9)
$
791.9
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
2020
2019
2020
2019
EBITDA
$
(24.8)
$
233.1
$
(510.0)
$
1,075.2
Add: Stock-based compensation
5.1
8.9
34.2
37.3
Add: Change in fair value of catalyst obligations
16.0
3.3
11.8
9.7
Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment (Note 4)
(423.5)
26.8
268.0
(250.2)
Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration (Note 4)
(0.2)
—
(93.7)
—
Add: Gain on sale of hydrogen plants (Note 4)
—
—
(471.1)
—
Add: Gain on Torrance land sales (Note 4)
(8.1)
—
(8.1)
(33.1)
Add: Impairment expense (Note 4)
91.8
—
98.8
—
Add: LIFO inventory decrement (Note 4)
83.0
—
83.0
—
Add: Severance and reconfiguration costs (Note 4)
17.1
—
30.0
—
Add: Early railcar return expense (Note 4)
12.5
—
12.5
—
Add: Debt extinguishment costs (Note 4)
—
—
22.2
—
Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability (Note 4)
(132.9)
—
(373.5)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(364.0)
$
272.1
$
(895.9)
$
838.9
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(Unaudited, in millions)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,609.5
$
814.9
Inventories
1,686.2
2,122.2
Total assets
10,499.8
9,132.4
Total debt
4,661.0
2,064.9
Total equity
2,202.3
3,585.5
Total equity excluding special items (Note 4, 13)
$
2,275.9
$
3,675.8
Total debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13)
68
%
37
%
Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13)
67
%
36
%
Net debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13)
58
%
26
%
Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13)
57
%
25
%
SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA
(Unaudited, in millions)
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows (used in) provided by operations
$
(631.6)
$
933.5
Cash flows used in investing activities
(1,026.5)
(712.6)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
2,452.7
(3.3)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
794.6
217.6
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
814.9
597.3
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,609.5
$
814.9
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
CONSOLIDATING FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Note 8)
(Unaudited, in millions)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Refining
Logistics
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated Total
Revenues
$
3,636.7
$
89.1
$
—
$
(70.7)
$
3,655.1
Depreciation and amortization expense
165.6
16.8
2.9
—
185.3
Income (loss) from operations
(311.6)
41.9
(58.4)
—
(328.1)
Interest expense, net
1.0
10.9
61.2
—
73.1
Capital expenditures
45.7
2.7
1.5
—
49.9
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Refining
Logistics
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated Total
Revenues
$
6,286.2
$
92.2
$
—
$
(76.9)
$
6,301.5
Depreciation and amortization expense
98.4
12.0
3.0
—
113.4
Income (loss) from operations
184.9
42.9
(104.8)
—
123.0
Interest expense, net
0.6
13.1
24.6
—
38.3
Capital expenditures
108.7
8.5
1.9
—
119.1
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Refining
Logistics
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated Total
Revenues
$
15,045.0
$
360.3
$
—
$
(289.4)
$
15,115.9
Depreciation and amortization expense
498.0
53.7
11.3
—
563.0
Income (loss) from operations
(1,450.4)
195.3
(161.7)
—
(1,416.8)
Interest expense, net
1.7
47.9
208.6
—
258.2
Capital expenditures (Note 14)
1,546.6
12.3
10.7
—
1,569.6
Year Ended December 31, 2019
Refining
Logistics
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated Total
Revenues
$
24,468.9
$
340.2
$
—
$
(300.9)
$
24,508.2
Depreciation and amortization expense
386.7
38.6
10.8
—
436.1
Income (loss) from operations (Note 15, 16)
767.9
159.3
(270.3)
(7.9)
649.0
Interest expense, net
1.3
51.1
107.2
—
159.6
Capital expenditures
708.9
31.7
8.3
—
748.9
Balance at December 31, 2020
Refining
Logistics
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated Total
Total Assets
$
9,565.0
$
933.6
$
54.4
$
(53.2)
$
10,499.8
Balance at December 31, 2019
Refining
Logistics
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated Total
Total Assets (Note 15)
$
8,154.8
$
973.0
$
52.7
$
(48.1)
$
9,132.4
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
MARKET INDICATORS AND KEY OPERATING INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Market Indicators (dollars per barrel) (Note 9)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Dated Brent crude oil
$
44.27
$
63.22
$
41.62
$
64.34
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil
$
42.63
$
56.88
$
39.25
$
57.03
Light Louisiana Sweet (LLS) crude oil
$
44.13
$
60.65
$
41.13
$
62.67
Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude oil
$
44.82
$
64.32
$
42.20
$
65.00
Crack Spreads:
Dated Brent (NYH) 2-1-1
$
8.55
$
12.56
$
9.11
$
12.68
WTI (Chicago) 4-3-1
$
5.54
$
10.97
$
6.30
$
15.25
LLS (Gulf Coast) 2-1-1
$
7.00
$
12.78
$
7.59
$
12.43
ANS (West Coast-LA) 4-3-1
$
10.98
$
18.35
$
11.30
$
18.46
ANS (West Coast-SF) 3-2-1
$
10.68
$
17.04
$
9.99
$
17.16
Crude Oil Differentials:
Dated Brent (foreign) less WTI
$
1.64
$
6.34
$
2.37
$
7.31
Dated Brent less Maya (heavy, sour)
$
3.23
$
10.23
$
5.37
$
6.76
Dated Brent less WTS (sour)
$
1.18
$
6.07
$
2.33
$
8.09
Dated Brent less ASCI (sour)
$
1.27
$
5.56
$
1.81
$
3.73
WTI less WCS (heavy, sour)
$
11.06
$
19.18
$
10.72
$
13.61
WTI less Bakken (light, sweet)
$
1.95
$
1.04
$
2.41
$
0.66
WTI less Syncrude (light, sweet)
$
3.75
$
1.65
$
2.13
$
0.18
WTI less LLS (light, sweet)
$
(1.50)
$
(3.77)
$
(1.88)
$
(5.64)
WTI less ANS (light, sweet)
$
(2.19)
$
(7.44)
$
(2.95)
$
(7.97)
Natural gas (dollars per MMBTU)
$
2.76
$
2.41
$
2.13
$
2.53
Key Operating Information
Production (barrels per day ("bpd") in thousands)
689.6
852.1
737.1
825.2
Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands)
677.3
843.0
727.7
823.1
Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels)
62.3
77.5
266.3
300.4
Consolidated gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
(2.89)
$
3.04
$
(6.12)
$
3.04
Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10)
$
0.98
$
9.31
$
3.23
$
8.51
Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11)
$
7.25
$
5.28
$
6.89
$
5.61
Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12)
Heavy
39
%
33
%
42
%
32
%
Medium
28
%
25
%
26
%
28
%
Light
18
%
28
%
17
%
26
%
Other feedstocks and blends
15
%
14
%
15
%
14
%
Total throughput
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Yield (% of total throughput)
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
56
%
51
%
51
%
49
%
Distillates and distillate blendstocks
28
%
33
%
30
%
32
%
Lubes
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Chemicals
2
%
2
%
1
%
2
%
Other
15
%
14
%
18
%
16
%
Total yield
102
%
101
%
101
%
100
%
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Supplemental Operating Information - East Coast Refining System (Delaware City and
Production (bpd in thousands)
230.8
355.2
262.6
330.9
Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands)
229.2
357.0
263.0
336.4
Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels)
21.1
32.8
96.2
122.8
Gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
(6.33)
$
3.73
$
(5.91)
$
0.33
Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10)
$
0.09
$
8.16
$
3.56
$
5.90
Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11)
$
6.36
$
4.43
$
5.47
$
4.92
Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):
Heavy
30
%
25
%
27
%
22
%
Medium
31
%
28
%
33
%
40
%
Light
14
%
29
%
18
%
20
%
Other feedstocks and blends
25
%
18
%
22
%
18
%
Total throughput
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Yield (% of total throughput):
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
52
%
47
%
47
%
45
%
Distillates and distillate blendstocks
27
%
36
%
32
%
33
%
Lubes
3
%
2
%
2
%
2
%
Chemicals
2
%
1
%
2
%
1
%
Other
17
%
13
%
17
%
17
%
Total yield
101
%
99
%
100
%
98
%
Supplemental Operating Information - Mid-Continent (Toledo)
Production (bpd in thousands)
113.9
152.2
98.3
155.5
Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands)
111.2
149.6
96.7
153.0
Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels)
10.2
13.8
35.4
55.9
Gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
0.50
$
3.93
$
(10.34)
$
7.24
Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10)
$
2.17
$
9.42
$
0.51
$
12.26
Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11)
$
5.31
$
5.11
$
6.54
$
5.10
Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):
Medium
41
%
30
%
39
%
30
%
Light
54
%
69
%
58
%
69
%
Other feedstocks and blends
5
%
1
%
3
%
1
%
Total throughput
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Yield (% of total throughput):
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
59
%
54
%
54
%
52
%
Distillates and distillate blendstocks
32
%
37
%
30
%
36
%
Chemicals
5
%
6
%
4
%
6
%
Other
6
%
5
%
14
%
8
%
Total yield
102
%
102
%
102
%
102
%
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Supplemental Operating Information - Gulf Coast (Chalmette)
Production (bpd in thousands)
122.6
171.0
141.2
179.1
Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands)
118.8
167.7
137.7
177.9
Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels)
10.9
15.4
50.4
64.9
Gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
(3.19)
$
0.76
$
(4.25)
$
0.93
$
(1.64)
$
6.05
$
3.71
$
5.87
Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11)
$
6.35
$
5.16
$
5.43
$
4.95
Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):
Heavy
22
%
36
%
37
%
35
%
Medium
40
%
28
%
36
%
23
%
Light
26
%
20
%
16
%
25
%
Other feedstocks and blends
12
%
16
%
11
%
17
%
Total throughput
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Yield (% of total throughput)
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
47
%
46
%
43
%
45
%
Distillates and distillate blendstocks
30
%
33
%
33
%
33
%
Chemicals
2
%
1
%
2
%
2
%
Other
24
%
22
%
25
%
21
%
Total yield
103
%
102
%
103
%
101
%
Supplemental Operating Information - West Coast (Torrance and Martinez)
Production (bpd in thousands)
222.3
173.7
235.0
159.7
Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands)
218.1
168.7
230.3
155.8
Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels)
20.1
15.5
84.3
56.8
Gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
(3.25)
$
(0.09)
$
(8.16)
$
3.96
$
2.72
$
14.85
$
3.71
$
13.38
Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11)
$
9.65
$
7.34
$
9.47
$
8.34
Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):
Heavy
77
%
77
%
81
%
80
%
Medium
11
%
10
%
8
%
8
%
Other feedstocks and blends
12
%
13
%
11
%
12
%
Total throughput
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Yield (% of total throughput):
Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks
63
%
63
%
61
%
60
%
Distillates and distillate blendstocks
25
%
24
%
26
%
26
%
Other
14
%
16
%
15
%
17
%
Total yield
102
%
103
%
102
%
103
%
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP
GROSS REFINING MARGIN / GROSS REFINING MARGIN PER BARREL OF THROUGHPUT (Note 10)
(Unaudited, in millions, except per barrel amounts)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN TO GROSS
$
per barrel of
$
per barrel of
Calculation of consolidated gross margin:
Revenues
$
3,655.1
$
58.66
$
6,301.5
$
81.26
Less: Cost of sales
3,835.6
61.55
6,066.3
78.22
Consolidated gross margin
$
(180.5)
$
(2.89)
$
235.2
$
3.04
Reconciliation of consolidated gross margin to gross refining margin:
Consolidated gross margin
$
(180.5)
$
(2.89)
$
235.2
$
3.04
Add: PBFX operating expense
24.4
0.39
31.8
0.41
Add: PBFX depreciation expense
16.8
0.27
12.0
0.15
Less: Revenues of PBFX
(89.1)
(1.43)
(92.2)
(1.19)
Add: Refinery operating expense
451.6
7.25
409.4
5.28
Add: Refinery depreciation expense
165.6
2.66
98.4
1.27
Gross refining margin
$
388.8
$
6.25
$
694.6
$
8.96
Special Items (Note 4):
Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment
(423.5)
(6.80)
26.8
0.35
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
83.0
1.33
—
—
Add: Early railcar return expense
12.5
0.20
—
—
Gross refining margin excluding special items
$
60.8
$
0.98
$
721.4
$
9.31
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN TO GROSS REFINING MARGIN AND GROSS REFINING MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS
$
per barrel of
$
per barrel of
Calculation of consolidated gross margin:
Revenues
$
15,115.9
$
56.76
$
24,508.2
$
81.58
Less: Cost of sales
16,745.6
62.88
23,595.1
78.54
Consolidated gross margin
$
(1,629.7)
$
(6.12)
$
913.1
$
3.04
Reconciliation of consolidated gross margin to gross refining margin:
Consolidated gross margin
$
(1,629.7)
$
(6.12)
$
913.1
$
3.04
Add: PBFX operating expense
99.9
0.38
118.7
0.40
Add: PBFX depreciation expense
53.7
0.19
38.6
0.13
Less: Revenues of PBFX
(360.3)
(1.35)
(340.2)
(1.13)
Add: Refinery operating expense
1,835.2
6.89
1,684.3
5.61
Add: Refinery depreciation expense
498.0
1.87
386.7
1.29
Gross refining margin
$
496.8
$
1.86
$
2,801.2
$
9.34
Special Items (Note 4):
Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment
268.0
1.01
(250.2)
(0.83)
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
83.0
0.31
—
—
Add: Early railcar return expense
12.5
0.05
—
—
Gross refining margin excluding special items
$
860.3
$
3.23
$
2,551.0
$
8.51
See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables
PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
FOOTNOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES
(1) Adjusted fully-converted information is presented in this table as management believes that these Non-GAAP
(2) Represents the elimination of the noncontrolling interest associated with the ownership by the members of
(3) Represents an adjustment to reflect PBF Energy's annualized statutory corporate tax rate of approximately
(4) The Non-GAAP measures presented include adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding special
Although we believe that Non-GAAP financial measures excluding the impact of special items provide useful
Special Items:
LCM inventory adjustment - LCM is a GAAP requirement related to inventory valuation that mandates inventory
The following table includes the LCM inventory reserve as of each date presented (in millions):
2020
2019
January 1,
$
401.6
$
651.8
September 30,
1,093.1
374.8
December 31,
669.6
401.6
The following table includes the corresponding impact of changes in the LCM inventory reserve on income
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net LCM inventory adjustment benefit (charge)
$
423.5
$
(26.8)
$
(268.0)
$
250.2
Net LCM inventory adjustment benefit (charge)
310.8
(20.2)
(196.7)
188.0
Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration - During the three months and year ended December 31,
Gain on sale of Hydrogen Plants - During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a gain on the sale of
Gain on Torrance land sales - During the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a gain
Impairment expense - During the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded an impairment
LIFO inventory decrement- As part of our overall reduction in throughput in 2020 and our reduction in inventory
Turnaround acceleration costs- During the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, we accelerated the
$41.3 million, respectively. There were no such costs in the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.
Severance and Reconfiguration Costs - During the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, we
Early Return of Railcars- During the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, we recognized expenses
Debt Extinguishment Costs - During the year ended December 31, 2020, we recorded pre-tax debt
Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability - During the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, we
Net tax (benefit) expense on remeasurement of deferred tax assets - During the three months ended December 31,
2020, we recorded a deferred tax valuation allowance of $12.1 million in accordance with ASC 740, Income
Recomputed Income tax on special items - The income tax impact on special items was calculated using the tax
(5) Represents an adjustment to weighted-average diluted shares outstanding to assume the full exchange of
(6) Represents weighted-average diluted shares outstanding assuming the conversion of all common stock
(7) EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA are
(8) We operate in two reportable segments: Refining and Logistics. Our operations that are not included in the
PBFX currently does not generate significant third party revenue and intersegment related-party revenues are
(9) As reported by Platts.
(10) Gross refining margin and gross refining margin per barrel of throughput are Non-GAAP measures because
(11) Represents refinery operating expenses, including corporate-owned logistics assets, excluding depreciation
(12) We define heavy crude oil as crude oil with American Petroleum Institute (API) gravity less than 24
(13) The total debt to capitalization ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by the sum of total debt and total
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(in millions)
Total debt
$
4,661.0
$
2,064.9
Total equity
2,202.3
3,585.5
Total capitalization
$
6,863.3
$
5,650.4
Total debt
$
4,661.0
$
2,064.9
Total equity excluding special items
2,275.9
3,675.8
Total capitalization excluding special items
$
6,936.9
$
5,740.7
Total equity
$
2,202.3
$
3,585.5
Special Items (Note 4)
Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustments
669.6
401.6
Add: Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(93.7)
—
Add: Gain on sale of hydrogen plants
(471.1)
—
Add: Gain on Torrance land sales
(85.0)
(76.9)
Add: Impairment expense
98.8
—
Add: LIFO inventory decrement
83.0
—
Add: Turnaround acceleration costs
56.2
—
Add: Severance and reconfiguration costs
30.0
—
Add: Early railcar return expense
64.8
52.3
Add: Debt extinguishment costs
47.7
25.5
Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability
(663.9)
(290.4)
Less: Recomputed income tax on special items
57.9
(42.0)
Add: Net tax expense on remeasurement of deferred tax assets
259.1
—
Add: Net tax expense on TCJA related special items
20.2
20.2
Net impact of special items to equity
73.6
90.3
Total equity excluding special items
$
2,275.9
$
3,675.8
Total debt
$
4,661.0
$
2,064.9
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
1,609.5
814.9
Net debt
$
3,051.5
$
1,250.0
Total debt to capitalization ratio
68
%
37
%
Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items
67
%
36
%
Net debt to capitalization ratio
58
%
26
%
Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items
57
%
25
%
(14) The Refining segment includes capital expenditures of $1,176.2 million for the acquisition of the Martinez
(15) On April 24, 2019, PBFX entered into a contribution agreement with PBF LLC (the "TVPC Contribution
(16) Prior to the TVPC Contribution Agreement, the Logistics segment included 100% of the income from
