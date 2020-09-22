PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 876-9173 or (785) 424-1667, conference ID: PBFXQ320. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through November 12, 2020, by dialing (800) 753-4606 or (402) 220-2103.
About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.