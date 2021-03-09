WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) is proud to announce the completion of an exciting new partnership with Dixon Insurance located in Fargo, North Dakota. PCF's investment in the partnership will enable Dixon Insurance to provide continued quality customer service and comprehensive trucking coverage for families, businesses, and employees in over 25 states.
Jed and Melissa Dixon will continue to lead all operations of Dixon Insurance while also becoming an owner and Partner at PCF Insurance Services. Jed and Melissa Dixon are recognized as innovative and strong leaders who achieve incredible success in continuing to build Dixon Insurance.
"This partnership with Dixon Insurance is a great opportunity for us at PCF as we continue to strengthen our presence nationwide," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO and founder of PCF Insurance Services. "Dixon Insurance leads the trucking risk management space and we can't wait to work with them to see how they grow."
Dixon Insurance will continue to operate under its brand with best-in-class insurance offerings and customer service. Additionally, it will continue as a proud member of both the local and regional business community while providing the personal touch that each of their clients have come to know and appreciate.
"This is an exciting time for us at Dixon Insurance. PCF has a differentiated value proposition that creates opportunity for us as agency owners and for our clientele," said Jed Dixon, CEO of Dixon Insurance.
Through PCF's partnership program, Dixon Insurance will have access to the diverse and exclusive products available only to PCF partners, as well as the support of industry-leading sales and marketing systems. Dixon Insurance will also be able to streamline its business functions by utilizing PCF's extensive infrastructure in its Salt Lake City based Shared Services Center and accessing its platform of resources and services, including human resources, IT, compliance, carrier relations, marketing and communications, and operational areas of support.
About Dixon Insurance
Headquartered in Fargo, ND, Dixon Insurance is a family-owned agency with a strong community-based brand. Dixon Insurance is a P&C focused agency that focuses on the trucking industry. Dixon Insurance has over 60 years of experience in providing quality service to their wide range of clientele. Additional information can be found at https://www.dixoninsurance.com/index.html.
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance products. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://pcfinsuranceservices.com/.
Media Contact
Madelyne Van Hoff, PCF, Director of Marketing & Communication, 801-372-2211, madelyne@pcfoy.com
SOURCE PCF Insurance Services