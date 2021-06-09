SALT LAKE CITY, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Montgomery & Graham (M&G), located in Lake Oswego, Oregon with offices in Salem, Oregon, Eugene, Oregon, The Dalles, Oregon, and Camas, Washington. Montgomery & Graham have been helping clients with employee benefits and property & casualty in Oregon and Washington since 1997, providing clients with innovative insurance planning and cost-saving business solutions.
"We are ecstatic that the team of Montgomery & Graham are now a part of the incredible growth story at PCF. PCF is committed to extending the success, credibility, and growth of all its partnerships through processes and programs that have been laid out by our Shared Services team," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF Insurance Services. "The team at M&G are truly passionate in helping their clients achieve their goals, this has been demonstrated by their success as an agency. I am incredibly honored to welcome this group to the PCF family."
Partners, Wes Montgomery, Scott Lyda, and Reymond Soriano will continue to lead all operations for M&G while becoming owners and partners of PCF Insurance Services. Montgomery, Lyda, and Soriano bring a collective industry experience of nearly 80 years.
"Having the opportunity to better serve our clients with the help of the PCF Shared Services team, is huge for us" said Wes Montgomery, partner of M&G. "The possibilities of where our agency can go with PCF, is what excites me," said Scott Lyda, partner of M&G. "Partnerships are crucial to our continued success, this includes the partnership of our clients and now the partnership of PCF," added Reymond Soriano, partner of M&G.
PCF will bring added infrastructure and operational support to Montgomery & Graham through its Shared Services team. This elite team of experts offers tailored support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations. With 36 acquisitions in 2020 and over 60 agencies dotted across the United States, PCF is establishing its place on the national stage among the industry's most active acquirers.
Learn more about Montgomery & Graham: https://www.mymgteam.com/.
###
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://www.pcfins.com/.
About Montgomery & Graham
Montgomery & Graham have been helping clients with employee benefits and property & causality in Oregon and Washington since 1997. The agency provides clients with innovative insurance planning and cost-saving business solutions, all while focusing on offering their clients tomorrow's strategies today. M&G helps their Pacific Northwest clients to care for their employees without neglecting the bottom line. The team at M&G cares for their clients and brings a collective industry experience of over a hundred years. Additional information can be found at https://www.mymgteam.com/.
Media Contact
Madelyne Van Hoff, PCF Insurance Services, 8013722211, madelyne@pcfins.com
SOURCE PCF Insurance Services