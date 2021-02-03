WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) is proud to announce the completion of an exciting new partnership with Western States Insurance located in Spanish Fork, Utah. PCF's investment in the partnership will enable Western States Insurance to provide continued quality customer service and more comprehensive coverage for families, businesses, and employees in the Utah region.
Matt Barber, president of Western States Insurance, will continue to lead all operations of Western States while also becoming an owner and Partner at PCF Insurance Services. Barber is recognized as an innovative and strong leader who is achieving incredible success in continuing to build Western States. Barber is also a former president of the Utah Independent Agents Association.
"Creating this partnership with Matt and Western States Insurance is a great opportunity for us at PCF as we continue to strengthen our presence within the Utah region," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO and founder of PCF Insurance Services. "Western States is a fantastic, award-winning agency and we can't wait to work with them to see how they grow."
Western States will continue to operate under its brand with best-in-class insurance offerings and customer service. Western States will continue as a proud member of both the local and regional business community while providing the personal touch that each of their clients have come to know and appreciate.
"We're very pleased to have this opportunity to partner with PCF Insurance Services and we know that we can increase our growth immensely through the PCF platform," said Matt Barber, president of Western States.
Through PCF's partnership program, Western States will have access to the diverse and exclusive products available only to PCF partners, as well as the support of industry-leading sales and marketing systems. Western States will also be able to streamline its business functions by utilizing PCF's extensive infrastructure in its Salt Lake City based Shared Services Center and accessing its platform of resources and services, including human resources, IT, compliance, carrier relations, marketing and communications, and operational areas of support.
About Western States
Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Spanish Fork, UT, Western States is a third generation agency with a strong community-based brand. Western States is a P&C focused agency and works with industries like construction, tech, agriculture, automotive, retail and restaurants. Their belief is that if it's not exceptional, it's not acceptable. They recently were selected as one of the 2019 Best Practice Agencies in the United States. Additional information can be found at https://westernstatesinsurance.net/about-us/.
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance products. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 50 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://pcfinsuranceservices.com/.
