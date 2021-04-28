SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced today the completion of a strategic partnership with W.B. Adams, located in Beaverton, Oregon. W.B. Adams is well-diversified across its customer base with commercial lines, personal lines and a benefits department. They service not only the Beaverton and Portland area, but the entire Western United States. This partnership will allow W.B. Adams the opportunity to cross-sell across the Western U.S. with other PCF partners in the region.
"William is incredibly passionate about the insurance industry and helping others find a way to win, which are values we share at PCF," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO and founder of PCF Insurance Services. "He is a great example to other agents and agency builders of the payoffs that hard work and commitment can bring. The W.B. Adams Insurance team is ambitious and the momentum they bring will further energize the PCF family."
William Adams, owner and agency principal of W.B. Adams, will continue to lead all operations of W.B. Adams and will become an owner and Partner of PCF Insurance Services. Adam's years of experience in the insurance industry built W.B. Adams into the company it is today. Adams emphasizes the localization of W.B. Adams and strives to treat customers like friends.
"The insurance landscape is changing at a rapid pace and it's crucial to think about the future," said William Adams, owner and agency principal of W.B. Adams Insurance. "We need a partner who is forging the industry rather than accepting the status quo. More than any other group I have ever seen, PCF is developing an extensive infrastructure that serves the evolving needs of agents and helps us find new areas for expansion."
PCF will bring added infrastructure and operational support to W.B Adams through its Shared Services team. This elite team of experts offer tailored support in the areas of finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations. With 36 acquisitions in 2020 and over 60 agencies dotted across the United States, PCF is establishing its place on the national stage among the industry's most active acquirers.
To learn more about W.B. Adams visit: https://www.wbadams.com/index.html
###
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance products. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 50 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://pcfinsuranceservices.com/.
About W.B. Adams
W.B. Adams was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. W.B. Adams is commercial lines focused and its commercial book includes commercial package, general liability, and auto and workers comp. While being built on the principles of providing superior customer service and quality insurance solutions, W.B. Adams has continued to uphold excellence in all aspects since its establishment. Additional information can be found at https://www.wbadams.com/about-us.html.
Media Contact
Madelyne Van Hoff, Director of Marketing & Communication, PCF Insurance Services, 801-372-2211, madelyne@pcfoy.com
SOURCE PCF Insurance Services