Peachtree Corners today announced the launch of a new fleet of autonomous shuttles, referred to as PAUL (Piloting Autonomous Use Locally), for residents this Fall. The service, implemented by Beep – a global leader in multi-passenger, electric, autonomous mobility solutions – will operate along Technology Parkway and will include stops at popular destinations in the area such as hotels, restaurants, retail shops, the Innovation Center at Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners and City Hall.