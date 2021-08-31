BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PeakActivity recently signed a partnership with Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. PeakActivity will utilize Unity's technology to create innovative solutions for its clients, specifically in the areas of machine learning, virtual reality, augmented reality, and tech applications, as well as provide Unity licenses to its clients.
PeakActivity team members will undergo a rigorous Unity-certified training program, achieving proficiency in one of the most in-demand skills in the industry. PeakActivity will then provide this same training to its clients, as well as develop customized software solutions for them using the same Unity technology.
"We're excited to be establishing our partnership with Unity," said Rob Petrosino, VP of Innovation at PeakActivity. "Their software solutions and commitment to the future align perfectly with the core values of PeakActivity and its clients."
As a reseller of Unity products such as Forma and Reflect, PeakActivity will be able to benefit their clients in B2B industries like education, manufacturing, and retail, by providing innovative solutions ranging from augmented reality to product design. Standard file formats, such as CAD and BIM files, can be easily imported into Unity, where manufacturers can create 3D images of a product, make pivotal modifications quickly, and increase efficiency when bringing new products to market. Rather than being limited to ad-hoc projects, PeakActivity clients will be able to expand their tools and co-create more customized solutions.
"PeakActivity adds an increased depth of experience to the Unity partner ecosystem," says Nicole Zingg, the Global Head of Partnerships at Unity. "The company continues to demonstrate their commitment to the growth and delivery of custom development, training, support, and services to Unity's expanding client base."
