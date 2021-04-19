COLUMBIA, Md., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pearson Online Academy, a U.S.-based accredited virtual private school, has opened enrollment to K-12 students across the country and abroad for their 2021 online summer school. Families are invited to register for the fully online program where students can choose from more than 100 core, elective, and NCAA-eligible courses, with rolling start dates beginning June 1 through July 2, 2021.
"We know that parents are more concerned this year about learning loss due to school disruptions caused by the pandemic. Online summer school is a convenient and flexible way to give students the boost they need and make up any lost ground. For more than a decade, our program has helped students pursue credit recovery, enrichment opportunities or graduate early," said Hannah Rinehart, director of Pearson Online Academy. "Our online school program is designed specifically for the virtual environment. Beyond our engaging curriculum and technology platform, individual attention and one-on-one support from our teachers is a defining factor in our students' success."
Summer school enrollment opens on the heels of a new opinion poll released by Pearson that found parents see a future with online education in an increasingly digital world. The 2021 Parent Pulse Report, released in March, found that 60 percent of families will consider staying with online school even after the pandemic has ended and 76 percent of parents who took a more active role in their child's online education over the past year found the experience "gratifying."
Students who enroll in summer school online with Pearson Online Academy will work with experienced teachers specially trained to teach in the online environment, utilize an easy-to-use learning portal, and have the flexibility to pursue academic excellence while accommodating busy summer schedules.
Pearson Online Academy's summer school course options include:
- Summer Smarts Math and Reading Programs gives kindergarten through eighth grade students a chance to review foundational skills and keep sharp for the new school year.
- Elementary and Middle School Courses offer younger students an opportunity to learn English or Math core concepts, to learn a new language, or begin exploring career interests.
- Original Credit Courses encourage high school students to satisfy graduation requirements, explore their interests or accelerate their academic progress.
- High School Credit Recovery Courses ensure students earn the credits to move forward and acquire the skills to succeed.
- High School Honors Courses and Advanced Placement Courses in grades 9-12 provide students with rigorous assignments for enrichments, honors credits and Advanced Placement(R) (AP) courses. Teachers engage students in discussion and facilitate independent exploratory projects.
Pearson Online Academy's program consistently earns high marks with parents and caregivers—96% agree that the curriculum is high quality, 97% are satisfied with teachers' helpfulness and 93% say the technology tools improve their child's learning experience, according to the 2020 parent satisfaction survey.
Parents who want to learn more about online summer school for grades K-12 can visit the school's website or contact an admissions advisor at 877-804-6222. Pearson Online Academy's summer school program is also available for school districts anywhere in the United States that have a need for summer courses for their students. Interested schools can contact: Angela Bryant at 919-709-8772.
About Pearson Online Academy
Pearson Online Academy, formerly International Connections Academy (iNaCA), is an accredited, online private school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the United States and abroad. Recognizing individualized instruction as the key to student academic and personal success, Pearson Online Academy's highly trained, certified teachers offer instruction tailored to each student's strengths and challenges using an award-winning computer-based curriculum, real-time instruction, and time-tested course materials from leading publishers. Pearson Online Academy currently serves students in 66 different countries around the world and is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, visit https://www.PearsonOnlineAcademy.com.
