 By Pegasystems Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after market close.

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-866-548-4713 (domestic), 1-323-794-2093 (international), or via webcast (http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144131) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

