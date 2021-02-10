The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and Senior Vice President, Ken Stillwell, will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Emerging Technology Summit (https://wsw.com/webcast/key14/pega/1652438) on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:35 AM ET (8:35 AM PT).

Additionally, Pega's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alan Trefler, will participate in a keynote session at the JMP Securities Virtual Technology Conference (https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp48/pega/1658823) on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET (9:00 AM PT).

Live webcasts of the presentations will also be accessible from the Investors page of Pega's website. Archives of the presentations will be available for a limited time at the same location.

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

