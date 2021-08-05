LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading CMMS provider, PEMAC, has renewed its partnership with Comparesoft. With 34 years' experience and offices across the UK and Ireland, PEMAC delivers value for over 100 clients worldwide and has a strong presence in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage and general manufacturing industries. PEMAC's clients — which include organisations like GlaxoSmithKline, Calor, Heineken, Pepsi and Boston Scientific — use PEMAC to manage business-critical maintenance processes.
Alex Edwards, UK Head of Sales commented: "Comparesoft has continued to impact our revenue positively, even during a disruptive 2020. They've consistently provided highly qualified leads that are matched to our strengths, and helped us to engage effectively in the market. We look forward to continuing the relationship."
Comparesoft is the UK's leading ad-free, B2B software marketplace. Over six thousand organisations have used the platform to access recommendations based purely on product and industry fit, including Transport for London, numerous NHS trusts, Honda Motors UK and Toyota Motors.
Prasanna Kulkarni, CEO of Comparesoft, says: "PEMAC CMMS is a well-made product that's ideal for asset-intensive organisations, particularly those involved in pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and general manufacturing. It has excellent health and safety-oriented maintenance management capabilities. We're very glad to recommend a leading CMMS product to the thousands of buyers on our platform."
Comparesoft was founded in 2017 and is backed by Mercia and Blackfinch Ventures.
