EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a wave of projects completed across Vietnam by August 2021, the Penetron Vietnam team provided waterproofing solutions to many global brands establishing production and distribution centers in the country.
In many regions around the world, summertime is a slower season for the construction industry. This has been exacerbated in 2020 and 2021 by widespread material shortages and supply chain issues due to the Covid pandemic. Penetron Vietnam, however, experienced no such disruptions during 2021.
"This year, our team successfully completed a large number of factory and warehouse projects that required very specific and durable waterproofing solutions," explains Kim Khanh Ngo Xuan, CEO & Managing Director of Penetron Vietnam. "Thanks to the expertise of our team, we were able to help complete projects on time – even when faced with challenging construction sites and very stringent timelines."
Below is a selection on some of the projects completed by the Penetron Vietnam team over the first half of the year:
- Panasonic Appliances Vietnam – the global appliance brand built its new distribution center in Thăng Long Industrial Park, Đông Anh Dist., Hànội. The project contractor, Vinata, specified PENETRON ADMIX to waterproof the underground concrete firefighting water tank.
- EMC Technology Factory – the Taiwanese electronics company set up its factory in the Hòa Phú Industrial Park of Bắc Giang Province. PENESEAL FH was chosen by the main contractor, Javicons Engineering & Construction, to harden & polish 3,500 m2 of concrete floor slab. The concrete floor was treated with PENESEAL FH during the final floating process.
- Kyocera Vietnam – the factory was built at the Thăng Long II Industrial Park in Hànội to manufacture surface mount packages. PENETRON ADMIX was specified to waterproof and protect the wastewater treatment tanks to ensure impermeable and durable concrete structures. The waterproofing solution was so successful that PENETRON ADMIX was also chosen as the preferred waterproofing solution for the recent plant expansion.
- Ducksong HiTech Vietnam – the new manufacturing plant for this Korean adhesive tape manufacturer is located at the An Phước Industrial Park in Đồng Nai. The general contractor, Dynamic E&C, specified PENESEAL FH to harden and polish 4,000 m2 of concrete flooring.
- Timberland – located in Bình Dương, just north of Ho Chi Minh City, this Manwah Holdings-owned company is one of the largest upholstery factories in the country. After evaluating numerous flooring solutions, Coteccons, the general contractor, specified PENESEAL FH for its attractive pricing and superior performance. 100,000m2 of the concrete floor slab was treated with PENESEAL FH.
- Kubota Vietnam – located in KCN Mỹ Phước 3, Bình Dương, the factory needed to upgrade the firefighting system. To accelerate the project schedule, VINATA, the general contractor, specified PENETRON ADMIX to waterproof the underground concrete firefighting water tank.
"Our Penetron technical staff is on-site for every project to support the appointed applicator and ensure our waterproofing solutions perform exactly as expected," adds Kim Khanh Ngo Xuan.
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.
