EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 25th 2021, Penetron announced the appointment of Sam Annous as Managing Director of Penetron Middle East DMCC UAE. Part of the ongoing expansion of Penetron in the Gulf Council Cooperation (GCC) region, this appointment highlights the company's strong continued growth across the markets of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
In addition to his responsibilities as Managing Director, Sam Annous is also the new Specifications & Technical Development Manager at Penetron Middle East DMCC. He will manage the company's technical specifications and build long-term relationships with key accounts, while providing continuous education and technical support services to the Penetron GCC sales team and Penetron clients.
Penetron Middle East DMCC is DCL-certified in Dubai, as well as Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman. Penetron Middle East DMCC recently appointed Al Reem Building Material as the sole Penetron distributor for the UAE market and established a GCC distribution center to serve Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain.
"Sam Annous is a highly qualified industry professional who will guide our Middle East team and help expand the availability of Penetron products across the GCC region. In addition to his expertise and commitment, Sam can rely on our global network of Penetron companies to support our customers with Penetron concrete durability solutions," adds Robert Revera, President and CEO of The Penetron Group.
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.
For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com
