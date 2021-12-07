EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On December 1, 2021, Penetron announced the promotion of Cassandra Gouws as Technical Manager for Penetron North America. Previously part of the North America sales & marketing team at Penetron, her promotion reflects the increasing emphasis on technical expertise to strengthen the company's customer support efforts.
Cassandra Gouws is a civil engineer who graduated with a first-class pass (cum laude) from the University of Pretoria (South Africa). She began her career with Aurecon, an Australian/South African engineering and project management company, as a civil engineer in their Transportation/Bridge Design Department, later moving to their Structural Design Department to broaden her design experience.
In 2013, Cassandra became the Technical Manager for Penetron South Africa, where she helped expand the company's client base and provide technical support to the sales team. During her five years at Penetron South Africa, she provided project design assistance, quality assurance, responsive project service and on-site support to help streamline operations and support project designers and stakeholders across South Africa.
In November 2018, Cassandra transferred to the USA to provide technical support to the Penetron North America sales team. Today, she will move into the role of Technical Manager, taking on similar responsibilities in the North American market as she did in her Technical Manager role at Penetron South Africa.
Building on Engineering Know-How and Experience
"Adding Cassandra to our team here in the USA is a great bit of fortune for the North America team," adds Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group, and head of all North America activities. "Her engineering know-how and eight years of experience with Penetron clients and products further improve our marketing and customer support efforts across the continent."
"Continuous education, providing solutions, and developing systems has always been my passion. I am excited to be able to continue my work with the Penetron North America team," adds Cassandra Gouws. "Together we are strong, #PenetronStrong!"
"Penetron is built on the talents and commitment of people from across our global network. They bring a wide range of ideas and expertise that consistently improve our overall efforts," says Robert Revera, President and CEO of The Penetron Group. "We're thrilled that Cassandra is part of our North America organization!"
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.
