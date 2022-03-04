Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)

 By PA AFL-CIO

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO today announced that Rick Bloomingdale would retire as President of the federation of labor unions at the end of his term, May 31, 2022.

Bloomingdale began his career in 1977 with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, where he worked as a project Staff Representative of local 449 and then as Assistant Director and State Political/Legislative Director of AFSCME Council 13.  He was elected Secretary-Treasurer of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO in 1994 and then President in 2010. 

"For 45 years, I have been fortunate to serve the union movement, and I am leaving with great hope for the future.  In these last two years, I have seen a resurgence in unionism across this Commonwealth and the country.  In my twelve years as Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President, I have had the privilege to work for unions and their members to fight for good jobs, safe workplaces, and fair wages.  I know that the future of this movement is truly bright."

"I have had a front-row seat for 12 years with Rick as Secretary-Treasurer as he has led some of the most important campaigns throughout the Commonwealth.  I've witnessed his passion firsthand.  He has been a mentor to me and to many others.  This is one of the benefits of union membership - being able to retire with security and dignity.  Rick earned it," stated Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder

SOURCE PA AFL-CIO

