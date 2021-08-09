ROCKFORD, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AnyHour Solutions, a provider of comprehensive call/contact center outsourcing services for financial institutions for nearly 30 years, announces that NE PA Community Federal Credit Union of Stroudsburg, PA ($172M assets, 13,500 members) has signed an agreement with AnyHour Solutions and recently went live using the company's services.

NE PA Community Federal Credit Union (NEPAFCU) is utilizing a full suite of AnyHour's call center outsourcing services to support their member's with overflow and after-hours support to supplement the credit union's internal contact center.

AnyHour Solutions is providing their AnyHour MSR service – comprehensive member service support – via usage of their integrated call center software solution provided by Bedford, NH-based KIVA Group, Inc. – a leading multi-channel sales and service CRM/CEM software vendor. KIVA's solution provides a real-time interface to NEPAFCU's Symitar Episys core processing system.

"AnyHour Solutions understands the important role that a call center plays in the credit union service experience," commented NEPAFCU President/CEO Mark T. Filbert. "Any Hour has created a solution that integrates technology, security, and excellent member experience to ensure that members have access to credit union services 24/7/365. It is clear that we made the right choice partnering with Any Hour Solutions."

