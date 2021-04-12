Penske Automotive Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Automotive Group)

 By Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), an international transportation services company, will host its first quarter 2021 financial results conference call as follows:

WHEN: 

Wednesday, April 28, 2021





TIME: 

2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)





PHONE:

United States, please call (866) 394-1455



International, please call (516) 575-8644



Conference ID: 6999373







Note:  Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.

The call will follow the release that morning of first quarter 2021 earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.  This simultaneous webcast may be accessed through the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, May 5, 2021.  To listen to the replay, please dial:

United States, please call (855) 859-2056

International, please call (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 6999373

A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available on www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500 and Russell 1000 and 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Contacts:

J.D. Carlson

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

248-648-2810

jcarlson@penskeautomotive.com

 

Anthony R. Pordon

Executive Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Development

248-648-2540

tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penske-automotive-group-to-host-first-quarter-2021-results-conference-call-301266188.html

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

