BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), an international transportation services company, will host its first quarter 2021 financial results conference call as follows:
WHEN:
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
TIME:
2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)
PHONE:
United States, please call (866) 394-1455
International, please call (516) 575-8644
Conference ID: 6999373
Note: Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.
The call will follow the release that morning of first quarter 2021 earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. This simultaneous webcast may be accessed through the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, May 5, 2021. To listen to the replay, please dial:
United States, please call (855) 859-2056
International, please call (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 6999373
A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available on www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.
About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500 and Russell 1000 and 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.
Inquiries should contact:
Contacts:
J.D. Carlson
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
248-648-2810
Anthony R. Pordon
