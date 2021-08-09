ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
- Revenue of $184.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 75.3%, or 72.7% in constant currency1, compared to the second quarter of 2020.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenue increased to $184.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $105.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 75.3%, or 72.7% on a constant currency basis. The United States represented 70% of total revenue and international represented 30% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2021. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $100.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 117.6%, or 115.8% on a constant currency basis. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew to $83.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 42.0%, or 38.8% on a constant currency basis.
Gross profit was $118.7 million, or 64.4% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $64.9 million, or 61.8% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2020.
Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $108.4 million, or 58.8% of total revenue. This compares to total operating expenses of $82.6 million, or 78.6% of total revenue, for the second quarter of 2020. R&D expenses were $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $22.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. SG&A expenses were $90.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $59.9 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.3 million. This compares to an operating loss of $17.6 million for the second quarter of 2020.
1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.
Updated Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook
The Company is increasing its guidance for 2021 total revenue to be in the range of $720 million to $730 million, which represents 28% to 30% growth over 2020 revenue of $560.4 million. This new range compares to the previous range of $695 million to $705 million.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Penumbra, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (833) 350-1434 for domestic and international callers (conference id: 1699031), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
82,277
$
69,670
Marketable investments
156,722
195,162
Accounts receivable, net
136,610
114,608
Inventories
254,977
219,527
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
22,526
18,735
Total current assets
653,112
617,702
Property and equipment, net
50,854
48,169
Operating lease right-of-use assets
92,791
41,192
Finance lease right-of-use assets
37,031
38,065
Intangible assets, net
9,895
10,639
Goodwill
8,109
8,372
Deferred taxes
47,670
50,139
Other non-current assets
10,756
8,705
Total assets
$
910,218
$
822,983
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
13,712
$
14,109
Accrued liabilities
86,503
85,795
Current operating lease liabilities
6,347
4,697
Current finance lease liabilities
1,484
1,331
Total current liabilities
108,046
105,932
Non-current operating lease liabilities
94,444
44,183
Non-current finance lease liabilities
26,691
27,066
Other non-current liabilities
7,661
8,014
Total liabilities
236,842
185,195
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
36
36
Additional paid-in capital
616,874
598,299
Accumulated other comprehensive income
329
2,541
Retained earnings
61,689
40,622
Total Penumbra, Inc. stockholders' equity
678,928
641,498
Non-controlling interest
(5,552)
(3,710)
Total stockholders' equity
673,376
637,788
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
910,218
$
822,983
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
184,258
$
105,109
$
353,462
$
242,438
Cost of revenue
65,572
40,179
123,439
89,499
Gross profit
118,686
64,930
230,023
152,939
Operating expenses:
Research and development
17,738
22,725
35,814
35,671
Sales, general and administrative
90,636
59,854
170,434
134,307
Total operating expenses
108,374
82,579
206,248
169,978
Income (loss) from operations
10,312
(17,649)
23,775
(17,039)
Interest income, net
299
108
779
407
Other (expense) income, net
(408)
511
(1,884)
(1,144)
Income (loss) before income taxes
10,203
(17,030)
22,670
(17,776)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
1,904
(4,129)
3,445
(5,763)
Consolidated net income (loss)
$
8,299
$
(12,901)
$
19,225
$
(12,013)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(932)
(941)
(1,842)
(1,478)
Net income (loss) attributable to Penumbra, Inc.
$
9,231
$
(11,960)
$
21,067
$
(10,535)
Net income (loss) attributable to Penumbra, Inc. per share:
Basic
$
0.25
$
(0.34)
$
0.58
$
(0.30)
Diluted
$
0.25
$
(0.34)
$
0.56
$
(0.30)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
36,523,011
35,400,542
36,489,548
35,221,727
Diluted
37,582,348
35,400,542
37,564,881
35,221,727
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
Six Months Ended June
Six Months Ended June
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
GAAP net income (loss)
$
9,231
$
0.25
$
(11,960)
$
(0.34)
$
21,067
$
0.56
$
(10,535)
$
(0.30)
GAAP net income (loss) includes the effect of the
Impairment loss on indefinite-lived intangible asset
—
—
2,500
0.07
—
—
2,500
0.07
Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation
(1,403)
(0.04)
(1,320)
(0.03)
(3,186)
(0.08)
(2,802)
(0.08)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
7,828
$
0.21
$
(10,780)
$
(0.30)
$
17,881
$
0.48
$
(10,837)
$
(0.31)
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2021
2020
$
%
$
$
%
United States
$
128,402
$
78,043
$
50,359
64.5
%
$
—
$
50,359
64.5
%
International
55,856
27,066
28,790
106.4
%
(2,758)
26,032
96.2
%
Total
$
184,258
$
105,109
$
79,149
75.3
%
$
(2,758)
$
76,391
72.7
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2021
2020
$
%
$
$
%
United States
$
248,472
$
173,817
$
74,655
43.0
%
$
—
$
74,655
43.0
%
International
104,990
68,621
36,369
53.0
%
(5,057)
31,312
45.6
%
Total
$
353,462
$
242,438
$
111,024
45.8
%
$
(5,057)
$
105,967
43.7
%
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2021
2020
$
%
$
$
%
Vascular
$
100,684
$
46,272
$
54,412
117.6
%
$
(845)
$
53,567
115.8
%
Neuro
83,574
58,837
24,737
42.0
%
(1,913)
22,824
38.8
%
Total
$
184,258
$
105,109
$
79,149
75.3
%
$
(2,758)
$
76,391
72.7
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2021
2020
$
%
$
$
%
Vascular
$
189,849
$
105,525
$
84,324
79.9
%
$
(1,656)
$
82,668
78.3
%
Neuro
163,613
136,913
26,700
19.5
%
(3,401)
23,299
17.0
%
Total
$
353,462
$
242,438
$
111,024
45.8
%
$
(5,057)
$
105,967
43.7
%
____________________
1
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures and further information about our non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures and our use of constant currency.
