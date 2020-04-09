PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleMetrics, a leading provider of experience management software for employees, customers and patients, announced survey results of 1008 full-time employees across the United States on how their employer is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Study highlights include:
- Less than half (45%) of employees are satisfied with their employer's response to COVID-19.
- Generation Z is particularly unhappy, with only 36% reporting to be satisfied, while Generation X is the only generation with over half (51%) reporting to be satisfied.
- Technology industry workers are most satisfied (65%), while Transportation industry workers are least satisfied (29%).
- 20% of employees are required to work on site, while 42% are required to work from home.
Employers in all industries are facing unprecedented challenges from the COVID-19 virus. "Creating a great employee experience is always important, but in today's world, every company's top priority should be taking care of their people during disruptions from COVID-19," said Sean McDade, PhD, Founder & CEO of PeopleMetrics. "As indicated in our study, companies have work to do before employees feel like they are fully supported during these uncertain times."
Survey respondents offered a complete view of the United States with 21% from the West, 33% from the South, 23% from the Midwest and 23% from the Northeast. Responses also reflect differences in view depending on company size, with 42% of respondents coming from companies with less than 500 employees, and 58% coming from larger companies. Margin of error is +/- 3.087% at a 95% confidence level.
Free webinar next week on study results:
Sean McDade, PhD, Founder & CEO of PeopleMetrics, will reveal the full findings of the study in a free webinar on Thursday, April 16th, 2020 at 2:00pm EDT. In that webinar, Dr. McDade will go through the study's findings in detail, and provide recommendations for what companies can do to effectively measure and manage employee experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Click here to register for the webinar.
