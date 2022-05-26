PSBank

PSBank

 By Peoples Ltd.

WYALUSING, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Ltd. (OTC: PPLL)  Anthony J. Gabello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Ltd., has announced that the Board of Directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend in the amount of $0.58 per share payable on June 30, 2022.  The cash dividend represents a 6.8% increase over the cash dividend paid in the second quarter 2021.

The declaration of dividend, made at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on May 25, 2022, is payable to shareholders of record June 13, 2022. 

Note:  This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors.  These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank.  PS Bank is an independent community bank established in 1914 with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties.  Learn more about PS Bank at PSBanking.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-ltd-declares-second-quarter-dividend-301556069.html

SOURCE Peoples Ltd.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.