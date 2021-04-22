(PRNewsfoto/People's United Bank)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on the Company's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.  The dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company with more than $64 billion in total assets, offers commercial and retail banking through a network of more than 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

