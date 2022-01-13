(PRNewsfoto/People's United Financial, Inc.)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m. EST.

The press release and financial tables will be available on the company's investor relations website: www.peoples.com/about-us/investor-relations.

About People's United Bank

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $63.5 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of nearly 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

