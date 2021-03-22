By Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC, Pepsi-Cola Roxboro

RALEIGH, N.C., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Pepsi-Cola Roxboro, the franchise bottler based in Roxboro, N.C. The acquisition expands PBV's distribution and sales territory to the counties of Caswell, Person, Granville, and Orange.

"We are very excited to be a part of the historic Roxboro community," said President and CEO of Pepsi Bottling Ventures Paul Finney. "Pepsi-Cola Roxboro has serviced the region with great integrity for many decades and has strong ties to the local community. We look forward to building on their legacy and are eager bring new customers into the PBV family and introduce new beverage brands to their consumers."

The financial terms of the acquisition transaction were not disclosed.

About Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC

Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) is the largest privately held manufacturer, seller, and distributor of Pepsi-Cola beverages in North America. With 16 distribution locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, and Delaware, PBV serves some of the most recognized beverage brands to over 9 million consumers. PBV is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. Learn more at www.pepsibottlingventures.com.    

Contact: Matthew Kagel

919.865.2432

media@pbvllc.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsi-bottling-ventures-llc-finalizes-acquisition-of-pepsi-cola-roxboro-bottler-301249494.html

SOURCE Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.