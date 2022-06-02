Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Jensen-Wood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Montpelier, Idaho from Kirk & Lorrie Jensen to Casey Wheeler.
IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Jensen-Wood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Montpelier, Idaho from Kirk & Lorrie Jensen to Casey Wheeler.
Jensen Wood Motor Company was established in 1955 by Donniel Jensen and Thomas Wood. Kirk and Lorrie Jensen became third generation owners of the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in 2000. After more than 20 years of ownership and serving the community, Kirk and Lorrie Jensen are looking forward to their retirement.
Following the sale, Kirk Jensen commented, "We worked with Jonny and his father, John Mecham, of Performance Brokerage Services to sell our dealership. Being in a small town, we were worried about the ability to sell our store as well as maintaining confidentiality. Jonny and John were truly assets to the transaction. The process was foreign to us, but Jonny was available to guide us through each step with his expertise and found a buyer that fit our small-town needs. We were very pleased with the outcome and recommend Jonny and John Mecham to anyone."
Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 250 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated 72 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Jonny Mecham, the exclusive agent for this transaction and the Rocky Mountain Partner for Performance Brokerage Services commented, "We have had the pleasure of working with Casey Wheeler in the past and knew right away he was a logical and fantastic buyer for this store. Casey is as sharp as he is kind and helped keep things moving forward without making our seller feel pressured along the way. Kirk and Lorrie were wonderful to work with and we wish them all the best in their retirement! This transaction was a great example of how bringing a buyer and a seller together early in the process can make for a smooth transaction in the end."
Casey Wheeler bought into his first dealership as part of the John Adams Auto Group. He recently created his own dealership group and is in the process of expanding. This acquisition marks his third dealership in Idaho.
Wheeler commented, "John and Jonny Mecham of Performance Brokerage Services have always been a trusted resource of mine. They understand the complexities of the business and have a tremendous amount of experience. This was not our first transaction with the Mechams and it won't be the last. They did a terrific job bringing both parties together, and the transaction was smooth from start to finish. I think both parties would agree it was a win-win. I would confidently recommend John, Jonny, and Performance Brokerage Services."
The dealership will remain at its current location at 205 North Fourth Street in Montpelier, Idaho and has been renamed Liberty Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
About Performance Brokerage Services
Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.
With over 25 years of experience, 700 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.
The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, and supported by 7 regional offices in Utah, Texas, Florida, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey, and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.
As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.
For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.
