Performance Personnel Logo

Performance Personnel Logo

 By Performance Personnel

TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Personnel has acquired Oasis Staffing. Through this acquisition, the staffing organization now expands its reach beyond Tampa to include two new markets in Florida, including West Palm Beach and Jacksonville – as well as two additional locations in Lincoln, Nebraska and Wichita, Kansas. With these new branches, Performance Personnel continues to carve out significant new market share in Florida and now is on the map as a national services provider.

As the country rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing solutions are more critical following historic unemployment levels. Through Performance Personnel's acquisition of Oasis Staffing, the company is poised to provide job seekers and employers in Florida, Nebraska and Kansas with the resources and tools they need to succeed in 2021. In many communities, these services are more important than ever as job seekers and employers look for new ways to connect and create long-lasting partnerships.

Performance Personnel was founded to deliver the highest-performing candidates possible to employers and give communities the highest caliber of staffing services that may otherwise be unavailable. As a member of the American Staffing Association, Performance Personnel continues to strive to exceed staffing industry standards. Performance Personnel's dedication to local markets ensures the organization can provide employers with the best candidates available for their unique needs while staying up to date with current local economic markets.

More information about the services Performance Personnel provides to job seekers and employers across their multiple branches, including tips and other valuable resources, can be found at https://performancepersonnel.com/. This website also offers information on the other branch locations, current job listings and information on the range of industries that may benefit from Performance Personnel's services.

To learn more, call Performance Personnel at (813) 800-5627.

Media Contact:

Ryan Thorpe

813-800-5627

305365@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/performance-personnel-acquires-oasis-staffing-301253082.html

SOURCE Performance Personnel

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.