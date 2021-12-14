MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerformLine, a leading provider of omni-channel compliance technology, today announced that Brett DeHart has been appointed Senior Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, a newly created role.
DeHart has extensive experience as a technology and innovation executive, having recently served as the Head of Strategic Initiatives for Verisk Analytics, a multinational data analytics and risk assessment firm, where he led buy-side M&A work. At PerformLine, DeHart will focus on both organic and inorganic growth through a new channel partnership program, as well as through corporate development efforts of acquiring complementary companies to join the PerformLine platform.
"We're thrilled to have Brett join our team as we enter the next phase of SaaS scalability," said Alex Baydin, CEO and Founder of PerformLine. "His B2B experience in business strategy, as well as his highly successful track record leading corporate development efforts for a multibillion dollar risk and analytics company will help us further accelerate our high-growth plans."
DeHart's appointment comes in a landmark year for PerformLine, having recently closed a strategic investment from M33 Growth, while also surpassing $10M in ARR and demonstrating world-class gross dollar retention rates and NPS scores.
Said DeHart, "The regulatory scrutiny faced by banks, fintechs, mortgage lenders, and tech companies is intensifying, but PerformLine's compliance platform has enabled its clients to quickly build, centralize, and scale their compliance and consumer protection initiatives, all from one platform. PerformLine sits at this intersection of market demand and product fit, and I'm excited to join the company as we look to further help our clients scale their compliance programs while protecting their brands."
The PerformLine platform, trusted by brands globally, provides end-to-end sales and marketing compliance, from pre-production document review to monitoring across consumer-facing channels including the web, calls, messaging, emails, and social media. PerformLine empowers compliance teams at some of the world's largest banks, fintechs, mortgage lenders, and tech companies to protect their brands by proactively finding and remediating potential regulatory risks while scaling coverage and gaining efficiencies through automation.
ABOUT PERFORMLINE
PerformLine is a leading provider of compliance technology that empowers organizations to mitigate regulatory risk across their sales and marketing channels, including the web, calls, messages, emails, documents, and social media. PerformLine automates the path to discover, monitor, and mitigate consumer protection risks and ensure brand safety. The PerformLine SaaS platform features full workflow capabilities, real-time analytics, remediation, monitoring, and archiving while providing significant time and cost savings by automating compliance activities across channels and departments. Visit http://www.PerformLine.com for more information.
